Need to Know, Need to Go: May Events

By: Osna Hadef, SFU Student

Turkish/Syrian Coffee on Hot Sand & Boardgames

Kids Market, 1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

May 17, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Free registration via Eventbrite

Soumak Boutique’s Turkish Coffee on Hot Sand pop-up is happening on May 17, bringing the traditional art of coffee brewing to Vancouver for all coffee lovers! With just $5.50 for Turkish coffee or $2.50 for Turkish tea, you can sip your coffee, soak in the atmosphere filled with Middle Eastern music and tradition, all while enjoying a complimentary piece of Turkish delight! While you’re there, make sure to try your hand at a handmade Syrian mosaic board game, and don’t forget to browse the boutique’s collection of handmade ornaments, wall decor, kaftans, Turkish towels, and more.

London Drugs Photo Walk with Fujifilm

Shadbolt Centre For The Arts, 6450 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

May 17, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Free registration via Eventbrite

Explore the Century Gardens of Shadbolt Centre at Deer Lake through your film camera lens with London Drugs and Fujifilm. While enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their gear to capture awesome photos of the garden on film, it is also an opportunity for everyone to test-run a good selection of Fujifilm camera gear and their latest offerings. A reminder to bring a piece of government-issued ID and a credit card, and geek away at your favourite film photography gadgets! Passion for film photography is all it takes to participate — no pro skills needed!

Stand-Up by Dead Pony Comedy

1181 Davie Street, Vancouver

May 22, 8:00 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $11.98 and $17.31 via Eventbrite

Start your semester on a joyful note — with real laughs, not the stressed-out kind. Featuring a hilarious lineup including Aryn Mott, Nora Vision, Conor Meadows, PIOTR, Anaheed, Anna K, Eden Kaminski, and Gabriel Vill, Stand-Up is sure to be a show of non-stop fun and positive energy before you dive back into your laptops and textbooks!

Public Speaking In-Person Practices

1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Every Wednesday, 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Burrard Toastmasters has been one of Vancouver’s leading public speaking clubs, helping individuals develop their communication and leadership skills in a supportive environment since 1958. The club meets every Wednesday for a two-hour session, where members practice public speaking, present their speech on any topic of their choice, and receive constructive feedback from the club’s speech evaluators. This is the place for you if you’re looking to boost your self-confidence and public speaking, as well as if you are keen on expanding your network. And the best part? You can drop in sessions for FREE, as many times as you’d like as a guest!