By: Hailey Miller, SFU Student

As a health-conscious individual with an appreciation for tasteful dessert, I create my own recipes from scratch by experimenting with nutritious ingredients that are satisfying and full of flavour. My delectable chocolate cheesecake fudge squares are sure to be a hit among any crowd. I conjured up this recipe myself, which includes fibrous oats, nourishing fats from nuts and seeds, and a kick of natural sweetness from Medjool dates. These quick-and-easy squares are perfect for all the fellow foodies out there!

Prep Time: 20 mins

Set Time: 3 hrs

Total Time: 3 hrs 20 mins

Yields: 15 cubes or slices

Ingredients

Equipment Needed

Directions

Place 12 pitted Medjool dates in a bowl of warm water; soak for about 20 minutes. Take cream cheese out of refrigerator, allowing time to soften — also about 20 minutes.

Place oats in food processor or high-speed blender. Blend until a flour-like consistency has formed. Keep in food processor.

Add cocoa powder, chia or hemp seeds, walnuts or shredded coconut (if desired), a pinch of salt, and about ¾ cup of water to food processor. Feel free to use the water from the bowl of soaked dates. Gently pulse on low until ingredients have blended together. Keep ingredients in food processor.

Remove Medjool dates from the bowl of water and add to food processor, along with the cream cheese. The dates should now be softened — and a little less sticky. It’s okay if some water remains in the dates when transferred to the food processor (a little extra liquid helps with the consistency). The cream cheese should also be soft to blend easily.

With all ingredients added to the food processor, gently blend on low — or pulse — until a runny, yet slightly sticky consistency has formed. If consistency is still too thick, increase water as needed.

Scoop mixture into silicone ice cube trays, just below the surface of the moulds. This recipe typically yields a small-sized silicone cube tray of 15 squares. Alternatively, if you don’t have silicone moulds, you can use a shallow baking tin or loaf pan (typically an 8 x 4 rectangular pan). If using this method, make sure the pan is freezer-safe. Scoop mixture into the pan until the pan is covered — again, just below the surface.