Which SFU Campus are you most like?

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

We’ve all spent at least one sleepless night hopelessly scrolling through Buzzfeed quizzes until 2:00 a.m., but I bet none of you know what SFU Campus you’re most like. Now is the time to find out.

Choose a word to describe yourself Busy Sociable Quiet

2. What is your dream home aesthetic?

Modern and minimalist — furnishing a home? In this economy? Classic and cozy — AC optional Eclectic and unique

3. Choose a TV show to binge-watch instead of study

Suits — fantasizing about my corner office Gilmore Girls — because romanticizing studying is the best part Riverdale — the scene where the whole town “ perform[s] a ritual human sacrifice on Archie” always hits

4. You have a break between classes. Where are you grabbing lunch on campus?

Does Breka count? Gawon Express (the kimchi fried rice, though!) Steve’s Poke (it’s in the mall now?!)

5. With which animal do you resonate the most?

A playful pigeon A darling deer A mindful mouse

6. Choose an after-school activity

Grabbing drinks with friends Doing homework — who else is going to keep Lofi Girl company? Shopping — is it still consumerism if it was on sale?

7. What do you plan to do after graduation?

Move into my corner office in downtown Vancouver Move back in with my parents — Just kidding, I never left Move to a new campus for grad school

8. Add something to your bucket list

Publish a novel Vacation cabin in the mountains Stop taking transit , ever

9. Pick your dream vacation destination

New York City The Swiss Alps A place nobody has ever heard of — #NotLikeOtherTravellers

10. What song is playing on your morning commute?

“Empire State of Mind” – Jay-Z, Alicia Keys “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” – Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell “Just Keep Driving” – Harry Styles

If you answered mostly As: You’re SFU Harbour Centre

You’re the center of attention, yet you keep things minimal and modern. You never fail to show up in a trendy, perfectly put-together outfit. People like you keep SFU looking classy and up-to-date.

Everyone likes you because you’re not impossible to reach. I think we can all agree that a trip to Harbour Centre — where classes aren’t a twenty-minute walk apart — is a nice change from the long and winding halls of Burnaby Campus. There’s practically no chance of getting lost (unless you forget what floor your tutorial is on . . . ).

You like to transit more than you’d admit, staring longingly out the window listening to a podcast and pretending your life is a movie. You don’t even mind the 5:00 p.m. rush on the SkyTrain because it’s all just a part of the hustle and bustle of the city.

If you answered mostly Bs: You’re SFU Burnaby

So, you kind of miss high school more than you’d like to admit. You revel in the social aspect of university life and don’t mind running around as if you’re part of a scavenger hunt looking for your classes in a packed hallway. You run into at least three people you know every day and never fail to say hello to any of them. You know all the good study spots (hint hint, bottom floor Blusson) and never fail to partake in a customary s’more roasting sesh. Even though you may spend half the morning circling around the parking lot in an attempt to find a free spot, it’s better than waiting around for the bus at Production Way-University.

If you answered mostly Cs: You’re SFU Surrey

Ah, the underdog. You’re completely underrated, and only a few people know the real you. You’re new on the scene and can’t help feeling a little intimidated. But sliding under the radar is just your style. You have so much to offer and you’re passionate about innovation and technology (hello SIAT courses). As the ultimate foodie, you surround yourself with all the best restaurants (including the culinary wonderland that is the Central City food court). People might have to leave their comfort zone in order to reach you, but when they do, it’s always worth it!