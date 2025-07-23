The OneBC party is here to stop Comrade Rustad

By: Yildiz Subuk, Staff Writer

The leader of the BC Conservative party, John Rustad, has recently lost the plot. He seems to be suppressing the Conservative party’s freedom of speech by not letting members make mockeries out of the trauma faced by Indigenous communities due to the residential school. John Rustad, the person we last expected to jump ship, has clearly joined the radical leftist squad.

But OneBC will not stand for it. Their movement won’t get rattled easily, even though a lot of their messaging focuses on getting mad at made-up situations.

There is no more true Canadian conservatism. No respect for true conservative values such as: trickle down economics, racism, and bootlicking the elites. Canada is under attack — by the woke, by Chinese communism, and by radical grammar terrorists forcing pronouns on us. There’s an attack on freedom of speech. You can’t say anything without facing “consequences.”

Yet a beacon of hope exists in this apocalyptic hell — a brand new party. Introducing, OneBC. More radical than the Conservatives and totally not a means to split right-wing votes.

OneBC is run by a fierce, independent woman. You may be wondering, who is this diva?

Well, my politically-savvy queens, it’s MLA Dallas Brodie, who scared even the likes of Comrade Rustad with her totally nondiscriminatory and brave comments on residential schools. She was removed from Radical Rustad’s caucus, so what did she do? She formed her own party. The party has gained traction, doubling in size (now having two members), and showing no indication of slowing down.

Brodie is also the primary critic of what is known as the “Reconciliation Industry” — a term she coined herself. We love our entrepreneur queen.

Brodie is now the target of the woke mafia (CBC), but STILL won’t back down. There are so many people who need to understand that large corporations and big investors are not the problem — it’s a group of people, whose culture focuses on sustainability (whatever that means).

But that’s not all. OneBC is also focused on taking down gender ideology. Joined by Tara Armstrong, another MLA desperate enough — we mean passionate enough — to join the party, has combined forces with Brodie.

Armstrong is a fierce critic of the BCNDP. Is it because the BCNDP tried to pass Bill 7, a bill criticized as an authoritarian “power grab” move? No, she has bigger fish to fry — like calling out premier Eby’s communist ties to China. Eby, a hardcore Marxist, is trying to destroy our province (while also destroying our environment . . . we give credit when credit is due!).

The Conservatives have gone woke, and no other party can stand up to Eby the Big (Unfriendly) Giant except for OneBC. Together, the party will stay strong, together it will dismantle minority groups taking advantage of us, and together they will fight communism by maximizing shareholder interests!

PS — we have no idea what communism is, but from what we have heard, it’s dangerous. Don’t ask me any follow–up questions, I’m totally an independent journalist and not representing OneBC.