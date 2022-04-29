Minutes – October 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)
Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Agenda
Call to Order
11:36 a.m.
Approval of Agenda
Angela, Pablo
All in favor
Approval of Past Minutes from September 24, 2020
Meera, Angela
All in favor
Financial updates
Yuri to present
Membership report
Yuri to present
(61 members included new members and graduate members)
Updated discussion on responding to Covid-19 in Fall & Spring, 2021
Keep work remote, but have sanitization and masks ready for some people to share the office if
comfortable.
Week 5 had a higher pickup rate than expected.
Promotion Coordinator for next semester discussion.
Adjournment
12:09 p.m.
