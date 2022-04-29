Minutes – October 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)

Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Agenda

Call to Order

11:36 a.m.

Approval of Agenda

Angela, Pablo

All in favor

Approval of Past Minutes from September 24, 2020

Meera, Angela

All in favor

Financial updates

Yuri to present

Membership report

Yuri to present

(61 members included new members and graduate members)

Updated discussion on responding to Covid-19 in Fall & Spring, 2021

Keep work remote, but have sanitization and masks ready for some people to share the office if

comfortable.

Week 5 had a higher pickup rate than expected.

Promotion Coordinator for next semester discussion.

Adjournment

12:09 p.m.