Minutes – November 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, November 16, 2020
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)
Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)
Agenda
Call to Order
1:01 p.m.
Approval of Agenda
Pablo, Angela
All in favor
Approval of Past Minutes from October 21, 2020
Pablo, Angela
All in favor
Financial updates
Yuri to present
Membership report
Yuri to present
(61 members included new members and graduate members)
Approval of updated Promotion Coordinator job description
Marco to lead a conversation
Meera, Angela
All in favor of updating Promotion Coordinator job description
Discussion of changes on the current contributor policy
Kelly to lead a conversation
To be continued and approved by next board meeting
Discussion of the style guide about ableist language
Marco to lead a conversation
Pablo, Emma
All in favor of adding this document to Peak style guide
Open discussion of pay raising for current Production Editor
Marco and Yuri to lead a conversation
Speak with current production editor and discuss in next board meeting
Adjournment
2:06 p.m.
