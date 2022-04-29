Minutes – November 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, November 16, 2020

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)

Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order

1:01 p.m.

Approval of Agenda

Pablo, Angela

All in favor

Approval of Past Minutes from October 21, 2020

Pablo, Angela

All in favor

Financial updates

Yuri to present

Membership report

Yuri to present

(61 members included new members and graduate members)

Approval of updated Promotion Coordinator job description

Marco to lead a conversation

Meera, Angela

All in favor of updating Promotion Coordinator job description

Discussion of changes on the current contributor policy

Kelly to lead a conversation

To be continued and approved by next board meeting

Discussion of the style guide about ableist language

Marco to lead a conversation

Pablo, Emma

All in favor of adding this document to Peak style guide

Open discussion of pay raising for current Production Editor

Marco and Yuri to lead a conversation

Speak with current production editor and discuss in next board meeting

Adjournment

2:06 p.m.