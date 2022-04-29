Minutes – July 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)
Agenda
Call to Order
1:02 pm
Approval of Agenda
Motion to approve by Pablo, Angela
All in favour
Approval of Past Minutes from June 08, 2020
Motion to approve by Pablo, Emma
All in favour
Financial updates
Yuri to present
Membership report
Yuri to present
56 members (include new members and exclude graduated members)
Open discussion of responding to Covid-19 in Fall
No sports section in Fall.
Motion to approve by Angela, Emma
All in favour
Decision on issue print and remote work
Doing min. print copies and try distributing them the first week. Change Deby’s work
condition on a request basis. Yuri to contact with Deby and report to board in Aug
Keep the remote work in fall, EIC will create a new system such as planning, trackers and
report to board in Aug.
Adjournment
1:45pm
