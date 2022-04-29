Minutes – July 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order

1:02 pm

Approval of Agenda

Motion to approve by Pablo, Angela

All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from June 08, 2020

Motion to approve by Pablo, Emma

All in favour

Financial updates

Yuri to present

Membership report

Yuri to present

56 members (include new members and exclude graduated members)

Open discussion of responding to Covid-19 in Fall

No sports section in Fall.

Motion to approve by Angela, Emma

All in favour

Decision on issue print and remote work

Doing min. print copies and try distributing them the first week. Change Deby’s work

condition on a request basis. Yuri to contact with Deby and report to board in Aug

Keep the remote work in fall, EIC will create a new system such as planning, trackers and

report to board in Aug.

Adjournment

1:45pm