Minutes – February 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, February 22, 2021

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)

Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order

1:07pm

Approval of Agenda

Angela, Pablo

All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from January 18, 2021

Emma, Pablo

All in favour

Financial Updates

Yuri to present

Membership Report

Yuri to present (68 members)

Employee Representative Items

Meera to present

i. Reinstate The Peak staff writing compensation policy and pay back from Summer 2020 semester

Meera, Angela

All in favour

ii. Yuri works on the direct deposit item and reports to board

iii. Yuri is sending an email to the current web manager. Hiring a web coordinator starting from Summer 2021.

Continue the discussion of Contributor Pay Policy

Marco to lead a discussion

Have a discussion to clarify multimedia contributors’ work and approve at the next meeting

Discussion of Board Policies

Kelly to lead a discussion

Kelly to work on updating the wording for the Anonymity and AV Materials policy and update to

board

Adjournment

2:38pm