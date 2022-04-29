Minutes – February 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, February 22, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)
Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)
Agenda
Call to Order
1:07pm
Approval of Agenda
Angela, Pablo
All in favour
Approval of Past Minutes from January 18, 2021
Emma, Pablo
All in favour
Financial Updates
Yuri to present
Membership Report
Yuri to present (68 members)
Employee Representative Items
Meera to present
i. Reinstate The Peak staff writing compensation policy and pay back from Summer 2020 semester
Meera, Angela
All in favour
ii. Yuri works on the direct deposit item and reports to board
iii. Yuri is sending an email to the current web manager. Hiring a web coordinator starting from Summer 2021.
Continue the discussion of Contributor Pay Policy
Marco to lead a discussion
Have a discussion to clarify multimedia contributors’ work and approve at the next meeting
Discussion of Board Policies
Kelly to lead a discussion
Kelly to work on updating the wording for the Anonymity and AV Materials policy and update to
board
Adjournment
2:38pm
