Minutes – August 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)
Agenda
Call to Order
1:01 p.m.
Approval of Agenda
Motion to approve by Angela, Pablo
All in favour
Approval of Past Minutes from July 14, 2020
Motion to approve by Angela, Pablo
All in favour
Financial updates
Yuri to present
Fall Budget Approval
Motion to approve by Angela, Pablo
All in favour
Membership report
Yuri to present
56 members (include new members and exclude graduated members)
Updated discussion on responding to Covid-19 in Fall
Yuri to update on distributor work situation in Fall
-> Current Burnaby distribution coordinator has accepted the new work condition with request basis. Marco to update on new system with trackers and planners
Copy pay rising approval
From $350 to $365 per week, paying copy back from Spring 2020.
This item originally started from March, 2020.
Motion to approve by Angela, Pablo
All in favour
AGM 2020 schedule
Oct 14th, Wednesday, at 2:30pm
Adjournment
Meeting adjourned at 2:02pm
