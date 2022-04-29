Minutes – August 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order

1:01 p.m.

Approval of Agenda

Motion to approve by Angela, Pablo

All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from July 14, 2020

Motion to approve by Angela, Pablo

All in favour

Financial updates

Yuri to present

Fall Budget Approval

Motion to approve by Angela, Pablo

All in favour

Membership report

Yuri to present

56 members (include new members and exclude graduated members)

Updated discussion on responding to Covid-19 in Fall

Yuri to update on distributor work situation in Fall

-> Current Burnaby distribution coordinator has accepted the new work condition with request basis. Marco to update on new system with trackers and planners

Copy pay rising approval

From $350 to $365 per week, paying copy back from Spring 2020.

This item originally started from March, 2020.

Motion to approve by Angela, Pablo

All in favour

AGM 2020 schedule

Oct 14th, Wednesday, at 2:30pm

Adjournment

Meeting adjourned at 2:02pm