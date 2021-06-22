SFU stadium set to open for Fall 2021 term

The project is in the late stages of development

Written by: Carter Hemion, Staff Writer

After several delays in 2020 and 2021, the SFU stadium is slated for opening by the Fall 2021 term, according to project manager James Bremner. He did not state reasons for the delay. Previously, another source told The Peak the stadium’s progress was hindered due to increased safety precautions and supply issues caused by COVID-19.

Its use for on-campus activities and events remain contingent on the decisions made by the BC Provincial Health Officer.

No announcement of the official opening date has been made. Opening depends on public health measures regarding safety at live sporting events and other large outdoor gatherings.

In a statement to The Peak, Bremner said SFU has applied for and received its occupancy certificate.

This means the stadium is now certified as a safe and complete structure by the City of Burnaby. This certificate can include inspection of architectural and mechanical integrity, fire safety, and electrical completion, to ensure the structure is sound.

Bremner plans to continue with the next steps to finish the SFU stadium. This will include “preparation work to move furniture and equipment into the stadium in anticipation for its use in the fall.”

The SFU stadium project plans to seat 1,800 people with its sitelines and covered canopy. It will also house booths for coaches, media and broadcast facilities, washrooms, and a VIP and sponsor box. The stadium will be an on-campus home for SFU’s NCAA teams.

The project is estimated to cost between $18–$20 million. $10 million will be funded by students.

Students can view the stadium via live webcam or keep up with its Twitter and Instagram pages for updates.