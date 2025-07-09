Reconciliation goes beyond economic solutions

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Writer

The federal Liberal party is busy. Claiming to strengthen our nation’s economy amidst the tariff war, which threatens Canada’s sovereignty and economic power. The current government was elected, in no small part, because Prime Minister Mark Carney positioned himself as the safeguard behind Trump’s dream of making Canada the 51st state. With the election over and a mission of building a stronger economy, we are left with a consequential question: How will Carney strengthen our efforts of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples?

It seems that Carney’s reconciliation plan only acts on economic solutions. The Liberal party has promised to double the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program’s budget from $5 billion to $10 billion. The program is robust, with a loan eligibility, self-assessment, and an application guide. Additionally, the party states their intent to move forward with the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) Act and the Action Plan. The UNDRIP is a framework that affirms the rights of Indigenous Peoples and guides governments in respecting those rights.

UNDRIP’s plan is hefty, containing 181 measures, including the proper disposal of waste to maintain the environment of First Nations reserves. Despite the specificity of these measures, the Liberal party provides no details on which measures will be acted upon. With their plans so vaguely outlined, it is hard to believe they are taking these matters with the urgency they require.

Notably, the financial program allows Indigenous Peoples to acquire loans by putting the federal government as the guarantor, when previously, colonial laws created blockades for Indigenous groups to acquire loans. Although this is important work, there is so much more to be done.

Reconciliation is vital. Don’t make it the next government’s job, Carney. Start here, start now.

One notable matter to focus efforts on is providing Indigenous women and girls with protection and justice. At the release of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) report in 2019, there had been 231 Calls for Justice. These are specific implementations in all levels of government that address systemic violence. Since then, only two calls have been implemented to completion. To meaningfully address this, the government must move beyond symbolic gestures. This can include operationalizing the National Action Plan to End Gender Based Violence with clear timelines and accountability. As Marion Buller told The Tyee, the government can create a national database of MMIWG for a better analysis of their complex situation.

Furthermore, Indigenous communities have expressed a want to steward their land alongside the economic opportunities from the government. We need to see systemic change that is equal in effort and complexity to the development and maintenance of colonial violence that has been ongoing for generations. The steps to redirect Indigenous futures must work with four facets outlined in the Calls for Justice: historical and perpetual trauma, marginalization from social and economic systems, a lack of action from institutions, and indifference towards Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQIA+ people.

In a speech, Carney remarks that reconciliation is a long process and they’re taking the initial steps. Yet, the initial steps have already been taken, in the form of these action plans. Carney’s administration communicates a lack of urgency and commitment towards true reconciliation efforts. After the trade war, there will be something else. There is always another problem for the government to get busy with. All the while, MMIWG, pipelines running through reserve land, and over representation in prison are problems that are ongoing, and require immediate action. We must begin with prioritizing Indigenous voices in policymaking, fully implementing the Calls for Justice from the MMIWG report, and addressing systemic racism in policing and the justice system through meaningful reform and Indigenous-led alternatives. Additionally, Canada can allocate resources to support Indigenous-led policing efforts.

If the Liberals are focused on economics, they should know that they will likely save so much money in the long run by solving the deep rooted issues of colonization. Take the exploitative nature of colonial extraction from land: the long term result is the imminent ruin due to climate change that threatens our present and future. Solving climate change issues with Indigenous perspectives would lead to a sustainable relationship with the Earth and its resources. It is in Canada’s best interest to take actionable steps for Indigenous rights. Reconciliation is vital. Don’t make it the next government’s job, Carney. Start here, start now.