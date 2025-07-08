FNMISA builds space for Indigenous students

By: Yildiz Subuk, Staff Writer

Room 1440 of the Student Union Building (SUB) is home to the First Nations, Métis and Inuit Student Association (FNMISA), a group that provides a space for Indigenous students to lounge, study, and create community.

This wasn’t always the case. Before having this space, FNMISA was one of the original rotunda groups alongside Simon Fraser Public Interest Research Group (SFPIRG), CJSF 90.1 FM, the Women’s Centre, Out on Campus, and SFU Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry. For multiple years, alongside the rest of the rotunda groups, FNMISA fought for a space in the SUB and fair treatment by the SFSS — they won their current space in 2020.

In November 2021, FNSA officially changed their name to FNMISA to ensure Métis and Inuit students knew they were also represented by the group. Today, FNMISA hosts plenty of events throughout the year focused on educating through cultural practices. The association also engages in advocacy, such as holding SFU accountable for its commitments to reconciliation. For example, FNMISA has repeatedly pronounced themselves against SFU’s lack of proper consultation with Indigenous students prior to the construction of SFU’s First Peoples Gathering House.

Events and Socials

FNMISA has and continues to be a source of social events, activities, and activism for the community. FNMISA hosts the annual Indigenous Day events at SFU. “We have a really big community of Indigenous students here and we want to embrace [that] all Indigenous people are different,” said Matthew Provost, an event organizer during 2017’s annual Indigenous Day event at SFU. 2017’s Indigenous Day was intentionally meant to highlight women’s voices, with all headliners for the event being Indigenous women.

During 2023, FNMISA organized the first inter-tribal Powwow at SFU. It was attended by 1,000 guests and had 40 vendors displaying Indigenous artworks. Powwows are a great way to engage with the Indigenous community as it is a celebration of culture. Those who attend Powwows choose to wear traditional handcrafted clothing, including beaded apparel. While this year’s Powwow event has already passed, there is always next year. Powwows are also open to the public, making them an ideal event to learn and experience Indigenous culture. The term “Powwow” originates from Algonquin tribes (whose traditional territory extends across so-called Quebec and Ontario), and fittingly refers to a healing ceremony. Powwows also have their roots in resistance, as many Indigenous gatherings were banned in Canada from 1884 to 1951. This was done to force assimilation onto Indigenous communities, yet many would still partake in the ceremonies. Powwows today signify reclamation of culture, a celebration of life and a collective engagement in spirituality.

Beyond major events, FNMISA regularly hosts other social gatherings such as, hosting a games night every other week from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in FNMISA’s room, dinner is also provided — the next event will take place on July 7. Other activities include “FNMISA Movie Nights,” movie viewing gathering at FNMISA’s room every other Friday, with pizza and snacks provided. FNMISA also promotes events such as the annual Skoden Indigenous Film Festival, which, this year coincided with FNMISA’s own third annual “Honouring Indigenous Students” Powwow. Apart from their regularly scheduled events, FNMISA also organizes beach days, camping trips, and other activities.

Bursaries, scholarships, and student support

Beyond social events, FNMISA assists students in learning and navigating through the many scholarships offered to Indigenous students. The BC Scholarship Society offers funding up to $5,000 per year, for any Indigenous student pursuing any form of education, whether it’s trades, a diploma, or a degree. The Ch’nook scholarships program, which contain $2,000 in funding, is catered to those studying business and anyone can apply and receive the award. These are just two of the many examples of financial aid listed on FNMISA’s website.

Another useful aspect to consider is the peer cousins mentorship program, which links newer students to older, more experienced students. Through this program Indigenous students not only get introduced to members of the community but also have a support system when it comes to navigating the daunting new space they enter for education. SFU can be confusing to navigate, but having someone else who is familiar can help ease new students into this environment.

For those looking for financial aid, it is best to first consult with financial aid advising, which has both a remote and in-person option. Drop in appointments slots are available on Thursdays 1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m. and Fridays 1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. Appointments can also be booked by contacting [email protected].

To join FMISA there are two requirements. You must first self-identify as Indigenous. This means students must indicate on their application that they are of Indigenous ethnicity, while also filling out a supplemental application. This application will also require a reference to verify. The second requirement is enrollment. You must be enrolled in a semester, or will be the following term they are granted access to FNMISA. Students who were enrolled a semester previously may also join, but no earlier than that. FNMISA is an important part of the SFU community, as it provides a safe space for many Indigenous students. It is a way in which many can get involved in cultural practices, and the organization offers a variety of engaging events all focused on the importance of community, while also providing Indigenous students the opportunity to have a comfortable transition into university life.