The week ahead in SFU Sports: November 18–24

A light SFU Sports schedule has just the men’s and women’s basketball teams hosting on Burnaby Mountain this week.

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

With soccer and football season winding down, the week of November 18–24 offers a very light SFU Sports schedule, with only Clan basketball and hockey in action at home. Here’s a brief breakdown of the SFU sports action lined up for the week.

Men’s Basketball:

A second consecutive single-game week for the SFU Men’s Basketball team has the team hosting Douglas College at 7:30 p.m. in the West Gym on November 23.

Women’s Basketball:

The SFU Women’s Basketball team concludes their pre-season schedule this week as they host the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on November 22 at 7 p.m. and Western Colorado University on November 23 at 5:15 p.m. Fans can watch both games at the West Gym.

Hockey:

Continuing the first half of their 2019–20 schedule, the SFU Hockey team hosts the Vancouver Island University Mariners for back-to-back contests this week. The two teams will face off at 7 p.m. on November 22 and 3 p.m. on November 23. Both games are at Bill Copeland Sports Centre.

Men’s Wrestling:

The SFU Men’s Wrestling campaign kicks into high gear this week as the team travels to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to take on North Idaho College on November 23. The following day, the team moves to Washington for the Spokane Open.

Women’s Wrestling:

A single meet this week for the women’s wrestling team has the team headed south to Washington for the Spokane Open on November 24.

Cross Country:

The SFU Cross Country team is headed to Sacramento, California this week for the NCAA National Championships on November 23.

Volleyball:

Embarking on their final road trip of the 2019 season, the SFU Volleyball team will look to roll into the playoffs on a high note as they take on Northwest Nazarene University on November 21 at 6 p.m. and Central Washington University on November 23 at 7 p.m.