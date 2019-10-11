The week ahead in SFU Sports: October 13–20

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

While most of SFU’s sports teams are away this week, Clan fans can still cheer on their hockey team at home this weekend. Here’s a brief breakdown of some of the SFU sports action lined up for the week of October 13–20.

Hockey:

The SFU Hockey team will continue their lengthy season-opening homestand this weekend with a double header against their two Vancouver Island-based rivals. On Friday October 18, the team will host the Vancouver Island University Mariners for the second straight week after the two teams opened the regular season schedule the week before. The following night, October 19, the Clan will host the University of Victoria Vikes. Puck drop for both games is 7 p.m. at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre.

Volleyball:

After a relatively successful first few weeks of their 2019 season, the SFU Volleyball team will travel to Alaska for games in Anchorage and Fairbanks. The Clan will take on the University of Alaska-Anchorage on October 17 before heading to Fairbanks to complete the road trip on October 19. Tip off for both games is 8 p.m.

Men’s Soccer:

With the team officially on a roll, having won their first two conference games of the season, men’s soccer will travel to Idaho and Montana brimming with confidence. After a visit to Northwest Nazarene University on October 17, the Clan will head to Yellowjacket Soccer Field to take on Montana State University on October 19. Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m on October 17 and 2:30 p.m on October 19.

Women’s Soccer:

The SFU Women’s Soccer team will visit Washington State for the second week in a row. This time, the ladies will take on both Central and Western Washington University, in that order. The first game is on October 17 at 3 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. kickoff on October 19.

Football:

For the second time this season, the Clan will take on Azusa Pacific University. The team is still in search of their first win of the season as they travel to Glendora, California for the road portion of the two game season series. This in-conference affair takes place on October 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Citrus Stadium.