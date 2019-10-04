SFU Sports: The week ahead

By: Dylan Webb, sports editor

SFU sports fans can cheer on their hockey, volleyball, and men’s soccer team’s at home this week. Here’s a brief breakdown of some of the SFU sports action lined up for the week of October 6–13.

Volleyball:

Returning home from a long road trip spanning almost half of the continental US, the SFU Volleyball team hosts two conference opponents this week at the West Gym. On Thursday October 10, Seattle Pacific University will visit Burnaby Mountain. Two days later, on October 12, Saint Martin’s University will visit for the first time this season. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m. and Clan themed socks will be given away to fans at each game.

Men’s Soccer:

The SFU Men’s Soccer team will host Concordia University on October 10 at Terry Fox Field for their third conference game of the season. The team will aim to continue its strong start to the 2019 season by knocking off their Oregon-based rivals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer:

Continuing a string of four consecutive road games, the women’s soccer team visits Interbay Stadium in Seattle, WA to take on Seattle Pacific University. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. on October 12.

Hockey:

After a cross-continent road trip to Worcester, Massachusetts to take on NCAA Division 1 opponents Holy Cross University and Sacred Heart University, the SFU Hockey team will open their 2019–20 British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League season this week. The Clan kicks off their quest for a championship with their home opener on October 11 at 7 p.m. at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre.

Football:

The Clan will travel to St. George, Utah to take on the Dixie State University Rams in their sixth game of the season. The team is still in search of their first win of the season. This out-of-conference contest takes place on October 12 at 6 p.m. at Trailblazer Stadium.