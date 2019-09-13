SFU Sports: The week ahead

Clan football, volleyball, soccer and more on the docket for the week of September 15–22

By: Dylan Webb, Sports editor

The SFU athletics schedule picks up this week with volleyball and football both playing at home for the first time this season. Here’s a brief round up of all the SFU sports action lined up for the week of Sept 15–22.

Men’s soccer:

The SFU Men’s Soccer team will travel to Hawaii for their final two pre-season games of 2019 this weekend. Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific University will both play host to the Clan as SFU prepares to defend their GNAC conference title.

Volleyball:

SFU sports fans will finally have their thirst for live action quenched as Clan volleyball returns to the West Gym this weekend. Following their trip to the D2 West Region Volleyball Showcase, the team returns to Burnaby Mountain for their home opener. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19. Clan-themed cupcakes and apparel will be available to all fans in attendance. The second home game of the year follows on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Northwest Nazarene University.

Women’s soccer:

Sonoma State University will host the SFU Women’s Soccer team for an early season contest on Friday September 20. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Seawolf Soccer Field in Rohnert Park, California. The Clan will continue their California road trip with a visit to Turlock to take on Stanislaus State University two days later. The second match starts at 2 p.m.

Football:

The Clan hosts the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in their home opener and third game of the 2019 season. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on September 21 at Swanguard stadium as the Clan will temporarily make their home off campus while the new stadium is constructed.