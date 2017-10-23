SFU football shutout second time this season in 61–0 loss

Looking to play the role of the spoiler at the Azusa Pacific University’s (APU) homecoming game Saturday night, the SFU football team instead fell 61–0 for their seventh loss of the season and the second time they’ve conceded a shutout.

They ran into the GNAC’s best offensive player — by the numbers, at least — in Azusa quarterback Andrew Elffers. Going into the game, Elffers put up a GNAC-leading 2178 yards over seven games (311.1 yards per game), and increased that total on Saturday to 2517. He only played the first half and the first drive of the third quarter, before Azusa’s backups slotted in.

On the Clan’s side, they endured another rough night on offence, and in particular, their ground game. The team managed to put up 122 yards of total offence, but that’s with negative 54 yards rushing. Only one first down was achieved on a running play.

SFU received the ball first, and achieved a first down on an 11-yard catch by Justin Buren on third and nine. They weren’t able to do anything more with the drive, however, and Azusa Pacific got the ball at the 50-yard line.

Elffers immediately showed why he’s such an effective player, throwing two passes for 39-yards, and running it in himself for 11-yards to put Azusa up 7–0 five minutes in.

SFU went three and out on their next drive, and Elffers threw a 31-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes after the previous touchdown.

By the end of the quarter, Azusa was up 23–0, thanks to three touchdowns and a safety.

The last defensive drive of the first quarter started to see some things go right for SFU. Defensive back Ben Minaker and defensive lineman Isaac Evans tackled Azusa’s Kurt Scoby for a loss of six yards. A flag put Azusa at second and 21.

As the second quarter began, they made up 19 yards, but were still fourth and two. When they went for it, Scoby was again tackled, this time by Luca Bellini and Jordan Leech for no gain, resulting in a turnover on downs.

SFU took advantage of the momentum and put up their best offensive drive of the game, lasting 4:59. On the back of some effective passing by quarterback Miles Richardson and an APU holding penalty that spotted them 19 yards, SFU made it to the two-yard line.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and the Cougars intercepted a pass to end the drive.

The good play continued, despite the blip, into the next defensive drive, keeping Azusa to just 16 yards. They even forced Elffers to throw an incomplete pass, his first of the game.

After that, however, there wasn’t too many positives for SFU. Azusa scored two more touchdowns to go into halftime 37–0, and continued to build that lead in the second half. SFU’s next best offensive effort came in the beginning of the fourth quarter, when they made it to APU’s 33-yard line.

Richardson finished the game going 22-for-36 in pass attempts and putting up 176 passing yards. He threw one interception and was sacked eight times. Backup Mihai Lapuste played one drive in the fourth quarter, before Richardson returned to play the final drive.

Buren put up the best game on offence, making 10 catches for 89 yards. Gabe Lopes put up nine total tackles (three solo), while Deondre Townsend put up seven (five solo).

Gavin Cobb put up 84 yards on five returns. He saw limited action in the second half, being called up only once — when he called a fair catch in the fourth quarter.

SFU returns home Saturday, October 28 to face the Humboldt University Lumberjacks. Humboldt sit second in the conference with a 6–1 conference record, and are the best offensive team in the GNAC, putting up 46.9 points per game.

The Lumberjacks beat the Clan 72–14 in their previous matchup this season.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.