Creative Corner: DIY holiday gifts

By: Cindy Wang, Peak Associate

Get ready, because it’s the winter season and the holidays are almost upon us. What better way to spend the holidays than by giving your friends and family gifts under a Christmas tree? Buying gifts can be expensive, so giving your loved ones heartfelt, hand-made knick knacks can make gifting fun and economically-efficient. Here are five DIY holiday gift ideas that you can try out this year.

Clay ornaments

Creating clay ornaments you can hang up a Christmas tree not only sounds fun, but is also a great way to bring out your artistic side. The process is simple. All you have to do is get some air-dry clay, mold it into the shape you want, and wait for it to dry. Once it’s dry, get some acrylic paint and colour your decoration to life. Make sure you leave a hole in the clay so you can tie a ribbon through it. Whether the ornament is a gingerbread man, a candy cane, or a snowman, this handcrafted gift is sure to brighten up your loved ones’ Christmas trees.

Personalized socks

Get cozy this winter by knitting some personalized fuzzy socks for your loved ones. Buy some needles and yarn, sit by a fireplace with your favorite rocking chair, and start knitting. Use fabric paint or differently coloured thread to add patterns like cross-stitched hearts, stars, or even their name on the cuff. It gets cold in December, so your friends and family would love having some socks this winter to keep their toes warm. You can also buy plain socks and embroider them with a few of their favourite things!

Homemade baked goods

Are you more of a baker than an artist? Try making a delicious treat for your loved ones to share. My favorite desserts are brownies, and I would be super grateful to anyone who gives me a fudgy brownie I could sink my teeth into. Find some easy recipes online for different baked goods you can make like caramel apples, chocolate chip cookies, or pumpkin pie, and let your baking skills shine! If you’re feeling daring, add your own secret ingredients — crushed up candy canes, dashes of chai spices, or eggnog could make your pastries pop. Whether you make brownies, cupcakes, chocolates, or gingerbread men, share them with those with a sweet tooth for the cozy winter season.

Decorative picture frames

Don’t have a lot of time on your hands? Here’s a quick and simple DIY gift idea you can make in under 15 minutes. Buy an unfinished wooden picture frame with plenty of room for decor. Liven up the frame with some ribbons, bows, glitter, and stickers to make it cute and colorful. Once it’s done, add a photo of yourself and that person for a personalized touch. This gift is not only meaningful, but could be the perfect way to practice your decorating abilities.

Handwritten christmas letters

Use your writing skills to craft the perfect letter as a Christmas gift. Get some paper, fold it in half, and practice your penmanship by crafting a wholesome and heartfelt hand-written letter dedicated to your loved ones. Show off your handwriting with beautiful cursive, create your own unique font, or learn how to do calligraphy. Draw a little doodle next to the note or even draw the whole cover by yourself. A Christmas tree or happy snowman would go great with letters for the holiday season.