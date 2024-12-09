A preview of SFU track & field

By: Yildiz Subuk, Staff Writer

The Red Leafs track and field team has had a year packed with milestones. From soaring at different tournaments, to individual personal achievements, the team has proven to be one of the most memorable in SFU history.

Earlier in May, the team competed in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) championship. The championship took place in Ellensburg, Washington, with the team seeing multiple top-three finishes in a diverse array of categories. The women’s team shone brightly, with Claire Bosma (first place) and Emma Canan (third place), outdoing opponents in the 400m race. Jarrett Chong also claimed first place in men’s Javelin, with an impressive throw of 64.25 m.

The team also competed in the Bill Roe Classic, which is filled with some of the best nationally ranked teams in Canada and the US. The competition took place on September 28 in Bellingham, Washington. The Red Leafs’ most remarkable performance came in the men’s 8 km, in which they finished in fourth place. It was a close battle between the other teams, but ultimately, the Red Leafs finished the run in a total time of 2:07:24.

SFU’s track and field team is filled with many remarkable athletes,.Marie-Éloïse Leclair, who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team Canada, was named the 2023–24 GNAC female athlete of the year.

Red Leafs track and field also enriched their sports heritage this year, as Debbi Brill, one of SFU’s most remarkable athletes, was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. Brill was a force of nature who set records like it was routine. She competed in four Olympic events from 1972–1984 and ended up placing fifth overall in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Her well-decorated career includes more than 65 wins in national and international track and meet competitions, two gold medals (in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and 1971 Pan American Games). She also created the “Brill Bend,” a technique that nearly got banned because of how dangerous it can be. This technique became widely used by other athletes and changed the sport of women’s high jump. Brill’s legacy, achievements, and commitment to the sport has cemented her as one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in the Olympics for Canada.

The Red Leafs track and field team will begin their new season on January 10, 2025, travelling to Seattle, for an indoor meet.