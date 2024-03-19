2024 winter team finishes

By: Kaja Antic, Sports Writer

Men’s basketball

Record: 4–14 (against conference opponents), 6–23 (overall)

Results: out of playoffs

After placing ninth out of 10 schools in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) standings, the men’s basketball team did not advance to the GNAC playoffs. The team improved upon their 2022–23 conference record of 1–17, but still fell short of this season’s playoffs. Senior point guard David Penney led the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game for a total of 373 during the Red Leafs’ 29-game campaign.

Women’s basketball

Record: 10–8 (against conference opponents), 17–13 (overall)

Results: clinched GNAC Championships quarterfinal

The Red Leafs women’s basketball team finished fifth in the GNAC standings to take on number four, Central Washington University in the championship quarterfinals in Ellensburg, WA. Central Washington swept SFU in the regular season series, with the Red Leafs losing 77–65 at home in January and 70–65 across the border in February. Sisters Sophia and Jessica Wisotzki led the team in points, scoring 523 and 437 respectively.

Men’s swimming

Record: 6–4, two first-place finishes

Results: fourth at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Championships

After five rigorous days of competition at the RMAC Championships in Colorado, the Red Leafs men’s swim team earned 596 points to place fourth out of six schools in competition. Five athletes will represent SFU in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Men’s Swimming Championships, held in Geneva, Ohio from March 12–16. Dylan Kormendy and Hayden Visscher will compete in the 200-yard breaststroke, Owen Nicholson will compete in the 1,650-yard freestyle, Thomas Caruso and Marcus Mak will compete in the 200-yard backstroke, and Mak will also compete in both the 200 and 400-yard individual medley events.

Women’s swimming

Record: 7–8, finished fifth and first at individual events

Results: third at RMAC Championships

The Red Leafs women’s swim team came up strong in their first RMAC championships, placing third out of nine schools. Junior Tori Meklensek was awarded women’s swimmer of the meet, earning first place in the 200, 500, and 1,000-yard freestyle events. She will represent SFU in these events during the NCAA Division II Championships. Three more Red Leafs are also competing in the championship. Delrae Vetter will be swimming in the 500-yard freestyle, Aly Whitmore in the 100-yard freestyle, and Abby Williams in both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle.

Indoor track and field

Results: Men: fifth, Women: third

Results: advancing to championships

At the GNAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, the SFU women’s track and field team placed third, while the Red Leafs fell to fifth in the men’s category. Junior sprinter Marie-Éloïse Leclair became the first woman to earn two GNAC Track Athlete of the Meet awards. With a 200-metre sprint time of 23.39 seconds, Leclair is ranked first in Canada this season. Earlier in the season, Leclair was the first-ranked 200-metre runner in the NCAA Division II, and her achievements on the indoor track have propelled SFU into the top 20 of the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings for women’s indoor track and field.

Men’s wrestling

Record: 3–9

Results: advancing to wrestling championships

The men’s wrestling team started the 2023–24 season strong, but struggled after the turn of the new year. Despite the lacklustre record in 2024, there was a shining star in redshirt senior Taniela Feliciano-Takafua. After ending last season at the NCAA Division II championships, Feliciano-Takafua started the 2023–24 season at the Golden Bear Invitational, winning the 125kg men’s category as the lone wrestler from the Red Leafs men’s team at the tournament. Feliciano went undefeated in his final home matches as a Red Leaf, and placed third at the NCAA Division II Super Regional.

Women’s wrestling

Record: 8–3

Results: advancing to national championships

At the Golden Bear Invitational, the five athletes from the Red Leafs women’s wrestling team all reached the podium, with junior Maddie Mackenzie, sophomore Ivy Threatful, and redshirt freshman Gina Bolognese earning the first, second, and third place finishes respectively in the women’s 50kg category. At the inaugural RMAC Women’s Wrestling Championship, the team was presented with the regular season banner and trophy due to their success against other RMAC opponents. Seven of the eight wrestlers sent by SFU reached the finals in their respective categories, with junior Marquesis Haintz, junior Jade Trolland, and redshirt sophomore Julia Richey winning in their individual weight classes. At the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships Region VI Tournament, SFU placed second, with Mackenzie, Hainz, and redshirt sophomore Victoria Seal winning their respective weight classes. Overall, SFU had ten wrestlers in podium positions (first, second, third) at the regional tournament.