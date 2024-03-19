The proof behind mental health coaching in sports

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

If you’ve ever played a competitive sport, you’ve probably felt gut wrenching, adrenaline pumping pressure. Whether you’re a hockey goalie getting set in your stance or a batter with three teammates on base, the feeling is mutual. But then there’s another type of pressure: pressure from forces outside the game, coming from parents, fans, and the most difficult type of critic — the athletes themselves.

A recent study conducted in part by Zoe Poucher, a graduate student in the Faculty of Kinesiology & Physical Education at the University of Toronto, discovered that 41.4% of Canadian national team athletes met the criteria for depression, anxiety, and/or eating disorders, as categorized by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. It can be challenging for anyone to navigate a society filled with everyday stressors like school, work, family, or relationships. Throw in the thought of letting your team, coach, or even yourself down, and suddenly, the statistics make sense.

Jane M. Simoni, PhD, recognizes that coaches may feel a sense of disappointment in a player’s performance, combined with the worry that this may negatively impact the team’s overall performance. This may be due to the fact that some coaches “may have been trained in a system that is not in line with current best practice, and this is the only approach they know.” Simoni stresses that these concerns “must not interfere with appropriately addressing the needs of the distressed athlete,” and that coaches must also seek out their own mental health support outside the team if their own stresses are interfering with positive coaching practices.

An athlete’s mental state can greatly impact their performance in sport. Studies have gathered considerable evidence that “training the mind for success is an essential ingredient alongside the physical, technical and tactical training and preparation to achieve high performance goals in competition.” It makes sense. Our thoughts and emotions, even the sticky, hard to process ones, are what make us human. One can rarely control circumstances outside the walls of the gym or off the pitch. Unwanted chatter in our brains is hard to tune out for someone that’s not competing at the national level. Athletes face additional pressures of intense physical training, the watchful eyes of spectators, media scrutiny, and the gnawing idea of just not being good enough. The question isn’t why we should have mental health coaches — it’s why we never had them in the first place.

It all begins at the grassroots level. Mental health, let alone the need for mental health coaching, is not something that is often discussed. According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, “the mental health of youth elite athletes represents a critically under-researched issue,” particularly between the ages of 12–18. The lack of consideration for the mental health of these high-performing athletes at a critical period in their athletic development could greatly impact their future mental wellness. An empathetic, communicative approach is an essential component of making an athlete feel comfortable enough to share their mental health concerns. Because of the stigma that suggests emotional distress makes elite athletes “weak,” it’s essential that coaches create an environment that treats mental health concerns with seriousness.

“Coaches have the ability — and the responsibility — to effectively intervene to assist the player in distress,” says Simoni. “This will not only help the athlete, but will contribute to a more positive and satisfying experience for the coach and, ultimately, to the greater success of the whole team.”

The Coaching Association of Canada offers a free coaching workshop that focuses primarily on the pillars of mental health in sport. This includes learning about the foundations of mental health, understanding a coach’s role in promoting an athlete’s well-being, and the importance of self-care. Seems like a breeze, right? Unfortunately, this kind of coaching isn’t mandatory and is still being overlooked.

A collaborative effort is needed to destigmatize mental health in sports and get athletes the mental health coaching they deserve, and it all starts with opening up the conversation.