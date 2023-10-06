What’s In & What’s Out: Current fashion favourites

By: Tian Davidson

I’m an avid fan of fashion, and get my inspiration from TikTok and Pinterest — places where trends change rapidly and you can discover new ideas. With so many trends coming “in” and “out,” I have strong opinions about what trends my closet is going to consist of this fall. Remember, fashion is all about finding what works for you; you are the fashion icon no matter what you choose to wear. Who knows, you might just bring an old trend back to life!

IN: Black rectangular sunglasses

These chic sunglasses are showing up all over my feed right now, and for good reason: anyone can find them at the thrift store, and they elevate nearly any outfit, too. Baggy jeans, an oversized hoodie, and these statement sunglasses? You’ve got yourself a cool fit using the staples already in your closet. You can feel like a celebrity in disguise when you wear them with a face mask. 2000’s hiding-from-the-paparazzi look anyone? Even though summer is ending, you can enjoy the last sunny days rocking these bold frames.

OUT: Bucket hats

Many people have been loving bucket hats. However, I find it so hard to wear them with my big headphones. Especially attached to cute headset accessories, like little cat ears and tie-on crocheted sprouts, these bucket hats just block the view, and the music. As someone who refuses to use small earphones, bucket hats are inconvenient.

OUT: Tote bags

Before you grab your pitchforks and hunt me down for saying tote bags are a dying trend, it’s for good reason: tote bags are not a trend at all, but a staple of anyone’s closet. Calling tote bags a trend is equivalent to calling backpacks a trend: they’ve both always been around and are here to stay. Tote bags in particular are easy to accessorize with custom prints, so it’s no surprise they’ve become a closet staple. They’re also very affordable compared to other bags, and an easy way to support a local artists’ work.

OUT: Fjallraven KÅNKEN bags

Speaking of backpacks, Fjallraven KÅNKEN bags were popularized in the time of scrunchies, puka shell necklaces, and hydroflasks. While backpacks are useful for many students for their versatility, comfort, and organization, this one’s preppy style doesn’t match my current streetwear aesthetic. Besides, they aren’t very affordable. I still love the cute design though!

IN: Over-the-shoulder drawstring bags

I love that these bags are becoming more popular for their casual design and versatility. They pair well with my y2k fashion looks. You can easily pair this bag with any fit, and it’s great for any scenario, from sports, to school, to work because of how much space this bag can provide while still looking fashionable.

IN: Baggy pants.

I cannot stress enough how versatile these pants are, whether you want to pair them with a hoodie or with a fitted shirt. In the first few weeks of the fall semester, I’ve seen so many people rocking oversized pants on campus. From cargo pants to fresh jeans, baggy pants are a great way to play with proportions. Whenever I wear baggy pants and a smaller sized shirt, not only do I look a bit taller, but I’m also so comfortable (not sweatpant-level comfort, but still great). The baggy cargo pants and hoodie combo is an easy fit if you’re looking for a budget-friendly outfit that’s perfect for the autumn season.

While it’s great to experiment with your wardrobe, please remember not to go out and impulsively buy clothing online. Try to look for environmentally-conscious sources for your new closet best friends, such as secondhand stores and online resellers. You could even borrow some from your friends or family if they fit!