To be long but not for too long

By: Sude Guvendik, Staff Writer

A contemplative poem that delves into the complexities of human belonging, exploring the various paths we take in our search for connection and the ultimate realization that true belonging transcends the physical realm.

In the tapestry of life, we seek our place,

A quest for belonging in this boundless space;

in the hearts of strangers and familiar grace,

We navigate the puzzle, this human chase.

Some find solace in the streets they’ve known,

Where roots run deep, and history’s sown,

In close-knit towns or a family’s zone,

A sense of belonging, like a heart’s true home.

Yet, others wander, like stars in the night,

Through foreign lands, in search of light,

In the differences and the foreign sight,

They discover belonging, a pure delight.

But is it possession, or a fleeting thrill,

To claim that we own, and our hearts fulfill?

When we tether ourselves to another’s will,

Are we truly belonging, or just standing still?

The soul, a traveller, in endless quest,

For the one connection, that feels the best,

Yet, even when found, in love’s warm nest,

The void may linger, an uninvited guest.

Belonging evolves, so don’t be longing for that,

Make peace with your mind as you tip your hat,

To the truth that we’re here, but not for long,

Temporary beings, in a world so strong.

Why bother fitting into moulds so tight,

When the body belongs to one mould’s light,

The essence of belonging transcends the physical,

It’s a connection to the divine, deeply mystical.

In each other’s souls, we find the reflection,

Of the sacred, the eternal, the divine perfection.

So cherish the bonds that life bestows,

In the highs and lows, and wherever it goes,

For in the tapestry of love that grows,

True belonging is where the soul truly knows.