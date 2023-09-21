The Bright-er Side: Romanticizing autumn

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

It’s that time of year when we’re bidding farewell to summer. The rain has slowly started to come back, leaves are turning dazzling colours of red and orange, and slowly but surely, we’re beginning to see pumpkin flavours return to menus everywhere.

I, for one, have never been summer’s number-one fan. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy warm days, hot summer nights, trips to the beach, and camping, but something makes my heart sing when I realize autumn is on the horizon.

Since I was a child, I loved fall; I did all those classic storybook activities like jumping in piles of raked leaves, going to the pumpkin patch, ogling my mother’s baked pumpkin creations, and daydreaming over what Halloween costume I would don that year.

I adore fall fashion and its endless possibilities. Instead of deciding what pair of shorts I’ll wear that day, I can now snuggle in layers of sweaters, jackets, beanies, and my favourite fall item: Blundstones. Nothing feels better than being on a walk when you’re all warm and cosy. In the summer, my legs become patterned with bug bites and awkward tan lines, but all those first-world problems melt away with fall fashion.

Find comfort in romanticizing the cold weather while sipping on a pumpkin-flavoured beverage. Snuggle in a blanket, make yourself a hot drink, and listen to the sounds of girl in red as the leaves fall around you, embracing you in the beautiful new season we call autumn.