Monday Music: Songs for moving forward, healing, and letting go

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

“19” by La Reezy

“I told my older self to let me go.” With infectiously uplifting beats and vocals, La Reezy raps on what it means to become the person you want to be. Layered over a sample from Willie Hutch’s “I Choose You,” the artist flips Hutch’s melodic voice to the introspective, choosing himself. Doing so often requires confronting what ails us most, and La Reezy does exactly that. “To be the man I am, me and my demons they had to tussle.” Listen to this track, and you might just find yourself plotting your own come up. Just don’t forget where to start, that is, with “the man in the mirror.”

“Healing” by Rahill

Rahill’s voice doesn’t demand. Instead, it gently beckons your ears to listen. With comforting vocals and a cascading soundtrack, this song sounds almost familiar even to the first-time listener. Perhaps it’s because it reminds you of an old memory — a nostalgia — and you are seamlessly whisked back to a time of peace. “Healing” is a reminder that when you’re in the middle of moving forward, it can be hard to stop and look at how far you’ve come. Only when the lyrics give way to an interlude of dialogue, perhaps between mother and child, is your attention drawn back to the here and now.

“Victory Lap” by Valley Palace

“I’m not in the backseat, now, I’m riding in the driver’s place.” Woven into Valley Palace’s lyrics is the sentiment of growth, of moving forward with both mind and body. The artist’s vocals offer a sound of serenity, but the message is clear: “I don’t need you chasing me around.” “Victory Lap” is a reminder that sometimes climbing to the front and taking position behind the wheel in life means showing others the car door, and that is OK.

“King Konquer” by VNDRE

VNDRE is as much of a storyteller as he is an artist. His words, exuding confidence, flow straight off the tongue and into the listener’s veins. “I am worth more than any word that you’re speaking bout me,” he tells all. “King Konquer” emphasizes that if you’re sure of your path, then letting go of what others may think of you is the best thing you can do. “Don’t extend hands, germs be in the palms of those who can’t stand me, at least you could cough up truth.” VNDRE knows who he is, and in the face of doubt, that’s what matters most. At times, we could all use some self-conviction. Listen to this song when you need to borrow a little.