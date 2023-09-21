Hidden Gems: Local bookshop havens

By: Alex Ileto, Peak Associate

Nooroongji Books

Location: 1666 Johnston St, Unit 6, Vancouver

Hours: Monday–Sunday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Named after the Korean word for scorched rice at the bottom of a pot, Nooroongji Books on Granville Island seeks to find community across cultures and be a haven for multilingualism. As soon as you enter, you’re greeted with warm lighting, relaxing instrumentals, and a sofa where you’re encouraged to sit and enjoy a book! In addition to its extensive book collection focusing on multiculturalism, design, philosophy and more, they also have a great selection of puzzles, and other gifts like postcards.

Orange Crush Velvet Vintage and Books

Location: 611 12th St, New Westminster

Hours: Sunday and Tuesday–Friday 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m., Saturday 12:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., closed Monday.

Refresh your wardrobe, replenish your bookshelf, and visit Orange Crush, a used clothing and bookstore tucked away in New West. Expect shelves filled with interesting titles and racks filled with tasteful thrift finds. For a curated vintage shop, they have excellent prices for high-quality garments. As for their book collection, expect to find a diverse plethora of stories about demons, horror, and heroines. Orange Crush is the definition of a cool bookstore.

Wendel’s Bookstore and Café

Location: 9233 Glover Rd, #103, Fort Langley

Hours: Monday–Sunday 7:30 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Wendel’s is the perfect combination of cozy ambience — a welcoming café and a calming bookstore. Nestled in Fort Langley, Wendel’s has a knack for understanding exactly what their customers want, whether you’re a coffee aficionado or an avid reader. Not only do they serve high-quality coffees and pastries, but they also have a great selection of titles that appeal to a vast range of readers. Stop by Wendel’s if you’re in need of a good reading session.

Tanglewood Books

Location: 2306 W Broadway, Vancouver

Hours: Monday–Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Tanglewood Books makes you feel like you’re the main character of a cute romantic comedy in New York. With a charming mix of new and used books at reasonable prices, casual perusers are bound to discover titles that spark their interests. The overflowing shelves of organized chaos demonstrate the store’s grand collection and add a certain magic to the shop’s enchanting atmosphere. Tanglewood Books is the friendly neighborhood bookshop of your dreams!