SFU dining commons serving up more than just breakfast, lunch, and dinner

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

In September 2022, a new dining experience became available to the SFU community. The Dining Commons area is not just a place to enjoy a meal but a way to foster connections with new friends, study, and indulge in new culinary experiences. Since the Dining Commons opened, students have had the opportunity to taste different cooking styles, learn to make their own dishes, and connect further with their peers.

The Peak spoke to chief commercial service officer Mark McLaughlin to discuss how the Dining Commons has been received from the community since its opening. “This new dining commons is very much about offering a really high variety of international flavours [for] meeting students’ dietary requirements, but it’s also very much about creating a social space for students, a place where students can just, you know, hang out, chill, study [ . . . ] Students on the meal plan can come and go as they please,” McLaughlin said.

The Dining Commons is open 24/7 during the regular academic term. However, for summer hours, visitors can frequent the Dining Commons from 7:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. McLaughlin elaborated how the 24/7 hours of operation accommodate students on all types of schedules that are “not on the administration schedule,” including athletes up early for practice or hungry students after a late night exam.

McLaughlin proceeded to detail the food options available for individuals at the Dining Commons, including gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options. Diners can inform the cashiers of their nutritional restrictions, and they will be pointed in the right direction. Among the variety of food for dietary restrictions, any student can explore international food options such as chicken shawarma pita. McLaughlin noted this may provide comfort to international students.

The Peak also spoke to students regarding their own dining hall experiences. “It’s nice being able to just take my laptop and attempt to study,” one student responded who has been a frequenter of the space throughout their time at SFU. They also noted their enjoyment of the Indonesian curry that’s served as part of the international flavours station.

One of the newest additions to the Dining Commons is the Indigenous culinary experience, Rooted. It offers students the chance to try Indigenous cuisine: “It’s really important, to sort of daylight Indigenous cuisine and methods. We have a lot to learn from Indigenous people, from their culture.” McLaughlin stated, “We were delighted that we could bring it to light that we offer these Indigenous meals.” Indigenous food available at Rooted includes a barbecue blueberry salmon bowl, maple glazed trout salad, elk pot pie, and bannock doughnut holes prepared by Chef Steph Baryluk, who is Teetl’it Gwich’in and from Teetl’it Zheh.

Another significant feature of the Dining Commons that students should be aware of is the My Pantry station, where students can cook their own meals. They are overseen by staff members who encourage people to try new techniques or ingredients. “We’ve got about, I think, five burners there, five stations where students can cook what they’re making,” McLaughlin noted.

The Dining Commons has achieved Gold Status as a LEED building, meaning 40% of the ingredients are locally grown or processed in British Columbia. “We’re also one of the few facilities at SFU that’s air-conditioned,” McLaughlin remarked.

To learn more about the Dining Commons and the foods available, visit their website at www.sfu.ca/food/dining-commons.html.