SFU pianos quietly recycled due to poor condition

By: Mason Mattu, Humour Editor

Located in the heart of the Transportation Centre, adjacent to the Student Union Building, inside the Discovery 1 foyer, and at West Mall Centre level 3000, pianos were once open for students and members of the public alike to play on the Burnaby Campus. More pianos existed around campus, serenading students from the lecture halls to the bus loop, but dwindled by around June 2024. The singular piano available at the SFU Surrey Engineering Building has also been removed.

At the beginning of the year, all of these pianos, except for the one in Discovery 1, disappeared without notice. The Peak learned these pianos were recycled. SFU said they were recycled due to damage related to exposure to “cold, damp air, and heavy use.” The singular piano left on campus is managed by Fraser International College. SFU stated they hope to continue the piano program seasonally, but the project is “dependent on funding.”

These pianos were maintained by the SFU Vibrancy Project, a recently “retired” committee previously in charge of creating a “welcoming, inspiring, and animated campus on Burnaby Mountain.” Partnered with design consultancy group MODUS, the committee aimed “to plan for the next decade of campus life.” Established in 2020, during the shift to remote learning caused by the pandemic, the committee planned to be active for the next 7–10 years to implement their vision. The Peak reached out to the executive director of campus services, Tracey Mason-Innes, to learn why the project concluded early, but did not receive a statement by the publication deadline. SFU explained the project was a “pilot program” and that “a tight budget cycle and staffing changes within the office of the vice-president finance and administration led to changes in campus services’ priorities.”

On their archived website, the committee listed their successful initiatives as “food trucks, ping pong tables, public pianos, a community fridge, and large movable ‘SFU’ letters.” Their plans for the “next few years” included “outdoor exercise equipment, seasonal festivals, community forests, an off-leash dog park, a vibrant food and event hall, murals, and a gondola connection to the SkyTrain.” The Burnaby Mountain gondola was not included in TransLink’s proposed 2025 Investment Plan. They also provided rentals of various equipment for vibrancy initiatives.

SFU also explained that though the Vibrancy Project had been retired, its elements were transitioned. SFU provided an example that “the red umbrellas, tents, and chairs will be managed by Meeting, Events, and Conference Services, and food-related assets will sit with Food/Dining Services.”

The Peak corresponded with Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) vice-president events and student affairs Albert Radu for comment on the closure of the Vibrancy Project and what work the SFSS is doing in response. He said, “The Vibrancy Project directly addressed one of SFU’s most pressing challenges: community building. SFU is known by applicants and its students as a ‘commuter school,’ where students often come to campus solely for classes and leave immediately after them.”

However, he added that while the Vibrancy Project had “good intentions,” it “failed to address the deeper and structural problems to community-building, particularly issues of affordability, accessibility, and the lack of continued programming that engages students beyond isolated events.” Radu explained that this involves having events available at “various campuses, low entry costs (if any), and having repeat events that students can become familiar with as part of our school’s traditions.” The SFSS plans for events in the upcoming academic year such as “student markets, fall fairs, firepits, and new sports recreation activities available to all students.

“Ultimately, we want to make significant strides this year to enhance the student experience at SFU, with or without support from university executives.

“The SFSS does not have a lot of power to force the issue [of pianos on campus],” Radu added. “We hope to bring forth new initiatives that we ourselves have more direct control over implementing that will ensure that our campus community grows stronger despite this setback.”