On reading Dostoevsky

By: Yildiz Subuk, Staff Writer

I have read a significant amount of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s work and found myself both exhausted and enlightened. His book Notes from Underground (1864) is hailed as the first existentialist novel, exploring the depths of an ill man’s psyche as he loses his sense of purpose. Crime and Punishment (1866) tackled intertwining themes between social inequality and crime, while The Brothers Karamazov (1880) told the sprawling tale of one of the most dysfunctional families in literature. Dostoevsky, who was born in Moscow, Russia in 1821 lived till the age of 59. He was involved in an anti-government group, which led to his arrest and death sentence in 1849. Just before his execution, he was instead transferred to a Siberian Labour camp, until he got his release in 1854. The tone and subject matter of Dostoevsky’s work feel like a manifestation of his bleak life experience and an examination of his own existence throughout different periods of his life.

When I first began reading Dostoyevsky, I jumped straight into Crime and Punishment, and as I began reading I knew I immediately made a mistake. While the premise, — focused on a young man who is driven to murder and theft by his socioeconomic condition — seemed captivating, I realized the book was too focused on the guilt and inner turmoil of the character rather than a plot. It felt more akin to a diary than a novel and I put it down. I ended up leaving it unfinished, and decided to read his shorter first novel, Notes from Underground — personally, I think this is the best place to start with his work.

Due to its shorter length, Notes was more accessible. It is split into two parts, one focusing on the inner ramblings of a man whose health is declining, causing him to become increasingly bitter. The second part explores his past and how he reached his breaking point. This book familiarized me with Dostoevsky’s writing style and voice. Afterwards, I eventually returned to Crime and Punishment, and finished it. While I was more appreciative of this novel the second time around, and found the exploration between crime and poverty to be interesting, it was still a bit of an exhausting read due to it focusing primarily on Raskolnikov’s view of the world for too long of a length.

The Brothers Karamazov fixed the problem I initially had with Crime and Punishment. The Brothers is my favourite of his works. It is nearly a thousand pages, but constantly compelling. Instead of focusing on one character’s psyche we see the perspective of four main characters — four brothers — and their relationship with their tyrannical father. It unveils the abuse they experienced, and how each one of the brothers develops a different conflicting sense of morality. When they are re-united after years of being apart, this dysfunctional dynamic reaches a crescendo. The brothers explore the decay of morality, while also challenging the reader’s beliefs on redemption. It poses the question,“Can the most morally depraved individuals have a chance to redeem themselves, not just in the eyes of society, but also in their own eyes?”

While Dostoevsky’s more notable work can feel challenging due to its length and its rant-like quality, it is rewarding to those who enjoy the style of unfiltered writing. Starting with his shorter fiction before delving into his lengthier works will give the reader better insight into whether they like his writing or not. Dostoevsky’s ability to convey emotions like bitterness, angst, hatred, through his writing while exploring social issues makes him a writer that has stood the test of time. This does not necessarily mean his work will floor every reader. His continued popularity is, however, a testament to how timeless his writing feels, and for those looking for books that keeps their minds engaged with the philosophical elements of the story, Dostoevsky’s work will leave the reader constantly grappling with their own world view.