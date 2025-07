r/simonfraser: We asked, you answered

By: Mason Mattu, Humour Editor

We asked our friends on the SFU subreddit: If the walls at SFU could talk, what would they say?

u/dash101: “Let’s stick together, or this place might fall apart!”

u/YoManWTFIsThisShit: “Can someone tell the undergrads to stop crying outside the econ room?”

u/cashcartibihhhhhhh: “Zoo-WeeMama.”

u/starkengineer: “We are what we fear the most.”



u/HistoricalAd6638: “Stand up for yourself.”