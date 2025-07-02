Book Nook: Young adult queer book recommendations

By: Rusham Verma, Peak Associate

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

If you’re a sci-fi fanatic and a hopeless romantic, this book was written just for you. It’s about a lonely and walled-off 23-year-old girl, August Landry, who moves to New York. There, she meets the bold and charismatic Jane Su. August’s love at first sight quickly changes into a race against time to get Jane back to her timeline.

While the book is premised on a “love-at-first-sight” plot, it also dives deep into grief, loss, and the oppression of the queer community in the 1970s.

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Reading paranormal romances is always fun, and this one does not disappoint! This story follows a transgender boy named Yadriel, hailing from a Latinx family who wants to be a brujo — a magic user who guides the dead. In trying to do that, he accidentally summons a rebellious, chaotic, and handsome ghost named Julian. Julian died under very suspicious circumstances, and wants to know what happened, not leaving Yadriel’s side. This romance story evolves into an epic love story, featuring side mysteries, a slow-burn romance, and a grounding in Cuban and Mexican culture.

Yadriel’s determination to make his family and community see him for who he is and to fully accept his identity makes this story’s heart — something that will stay in your mind as a celebration of identity, culture, and belonging.

The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimons

If you liked Heartstopper by Alice Oseman, then this is the perfect next book to read. It follows a 15-year-old trans boy named Spencer Harris, who enrolls in a new private school after a horrible incident in his old one. He wants to keep to himself, not come out to anyone and just play football. As we can expect, there’s a brooding, brilliant, bisexual star-player on the team. Justice looks emotionally guarded but notices everything, along with the chemistry between him and Spencer.

This book is for readers who desire a fluffy and cute queer romance, without the trauma that is more often than not, present in queer romances. The moments between Spencer and Justice are soft, vulnerable and hopeful all in one, which will make you want to re-read it as soon as you finish it.