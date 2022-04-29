Minutes – March 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, March 22, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)
Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)
Agenda
Call to Order
12:00pm
Approval of Agenda
Angela, Emma
All in Favour
Approval of Past Minutes from February 22, 2021
Emma, Pablo
All in Favour
Financial Updates
Yuri to present
Membership Report
Yuri to present (68 members)
Employee Representative Items
Direct Deposit _ Yuri to present
Approval of Contributor Pay Policy
Kelly to present
Updates of Board Policies
Kelly to present
Put suggestions to update the editorial team writing compensation policy, AV policy, contributor pay policy, and anonymity policy.
Peak Space Updates
Yuri to lead a conversation
The current Peak space’s lease can be renewed, with conditions for repair and renovation for accessibility. Will discuss further with SFSS on repair and renovation. Will report to the Board for financial funding updates if necessary.
Adjournment
12:42 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.