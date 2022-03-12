The Rundown

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Senior sendoff: SFU honours seven seniors with a 78–76 men’s basketball win against Western Washington. Senior Wilfried Balata had an exceptional night, recording 18 points and nine rebounds.
Date: February 26
Going out in style (sunglasses emoji): the women’s basketball team took a 69–67 win over Western Washington in overtime. One of the team’s three seniors, Jessica Jones, dropped 25 points on the night — her second most of the season!
Date: February 26
Series sweep (broom emoji): the softball team defeats Central Washington in both games of the doubleheader by a score of 15–7 and 9–8.
Date: February 26
End of the road: the men’s wrestling team finishes the year by placing eighth at the NCAA Super Region 6 Championship. Unfortunately, none of SFU’s wrestlers were able to qualify for the national championship by placing in the top three in their respective events. Thank you seniors!
Date: February 26
Tough defeat: the softball team loses to Saint Martin’s by a score of 12–10 after tying the game in the seventh inning.
Date: February 27
Alumni check: former SFU runner and current volunteer coach Cameron Proceviat sets a Canadian record for the fastest indoor mile. Fellow alumni Lindsey Butterworth picks up a personal best on the track. Both qualify for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia from March 18–20!
Date: February 27
Repping the (leaf emoji): golfer Ryan Hodgins and basketball player Jessica Jones earn Great Northwest Athletic Conference Players of the Week.
Date: March 1
Leading the pack: golfer Shirin Anjarwalla finishes highest among the SFU women’s team in the latest meet, moving up 17 places after day one to finish 32nd overall.
Date: March 1
