By: Charlene Aviles, Staff Writer

Q: Define the following 1) what it means to have neutral financial distress and 2) capital structure. When is financial distress neutral with regard to capital structure?

Neutral financial distress: When you’re stressing out about how much money you’re dropping on streaming services, but your coffee addiction neutralises the pain.

Capital structure: The instance of using spare change as a means of creating an extravagant, large palace. While these tall towers of pennies are often complex, their total value approximately averages $5.

Financial distress is neutral when building the palace of pennies calms you down long enough to watch Friends again.

Q: What is a mechanism of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) sprain?

The most common mechanism of an ACL sprain is when someone tries doing the YMCA dance at their cousin’s bar mitzvah but amidst the panic and confusion, end up doing the letters “ACL” instead. Out of embarrassment, they decide to fake a sprain on the dance floor and make their aunt Tracy drive them to the hospital. At least they got one letter correct . . . right?

Q: What is one of the reasons the sun does not keep “mean solar time?”

Are you kidding? The sun’s schedule is jam-packed. You can’t expect the sun to handle all of its solar obligations all the while keeping mean solar time too. And for what? Personal satisfaction? If you want to know the mean solar time so badly, try using shadows sometime or maybe even consider using this great new thing called a clock. Just leave the sun alone. Geez.

Q: Let T:ℝn→ℝm be a linear transformation.

Suppose the nullity of T is zero.

If {x1,x2,…,xk} is a linearly independent subset of ℝn, then show that {T(x1),T(x2),…,T(xk)} is a linearly independent subset of ℝm.

42

Q: What’s the difference between an anabolic enzyme and a catabolic enzyme?

An anabolic enzyme is an enzyme ants drink to get their super strength. Whereas a catabolic enzyme is an enzyme put in cat food to help your cat’s metabolism. Once your cat takes a bite out of its bowl, it transforms into a bodybuilder cat with ripped cat muscles. Who needs a guard dog when you can have a guard cat?

