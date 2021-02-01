SFU-inspired cocktails to drown your university-related sorrows

By: Kyla Dowling, Staff Writer

CW: Mentions of blood, mental health

The Midterm Season

An iced-coffee inspired cocktail that is basically a $9 Starbucks drink with pizazz AKA an illegal amount of caffeine

Ingredients:

Ice, but the tasty cubed ice because you’ve earned it for reading two pages

Whiskey. How much does your Canvas homepage tell you to put?

Black coffee (but not from the SFU Dining Hall, I know you’re broke but that is Not Coffee)

Directions:

Consume. Congratulations. Is your heart rate just that high or can you smell the other people in your Zoom call from here?

Pour into a cute Starbucks cup, so when you log into Zoom for that midterm you’ll have something aesthetically pleasing to distract from your eyebags and tears.

The SFU Health & Counselling

A play on the classically disgusting Bloody Mary, this drink is sure to leave a bitter taste

Ingredients:

½ of a Naked smoothie to make like Marina and get some Froot

Three cups of the blood I hacked up in the residence sink when I had pneumonia and SFU Health & Counselling had no available appointment slots for me

Copious amounts of vodka to cope with the waiting time to get an appointment

Directions:

Rim your glass with your spit. This will give you a nice taste of salt, similar to the internal saltiness you feel when going to Health & Counselling.

Put the blood, smoothie, and vodka into a blender. Note: it will not be hard to find the blood as I did not get the chance to clean it up, given that I nearly passed out and had to go to the hospital.

Dissociate as you blend it. Has it been three minutes or three hours? SFU doesn’t really care, so why should you!