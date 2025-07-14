Vancouver Tenants Union discusses disability justice

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

On the final Saturday of last month, the Vancouver Tenants Union (VTU) hosted their June general meeting. With over 2,500 members, the group advocates and organizes for “rent control, meaningful eviction protections, more affordable housing,” and “better incomes for all.” These gatherings are designed for members to “learn, strategize, and discuss what impacts tenants in the city.” The June meeting focused specifically on disability justice and accessibility, with a variety of topics discussed and motions voted on. Masks were mandatory, and the VTU also provided the option to attend online. The Peak attended the meeting for more information.

The VTU describes disability justice as “a political framework developed in 2009 in the US by queer disabled people, largely women of colour.” They explain how “it was thought of and articulated to address the overwhelming whiteness of the existing disability rights movement, and to challenge the very idea of rights-based organizing,” and instead, focus on “justice-based organizing.” The VTU describes rights as “what people in power can give you” in the form of laws, while justice is “what can’t be taken away — values, identity, defined allies, access.”

After a land acknowledgement and small group discussion on experiences in the union, the meeting turned to a series of motions to be voted on in pursuit of greater accessibility. The first was a statement of solidarity in support of the Migrant Rights Network. The VTU voted yes to endorse “the joint group statement written by Migrant Rights Network calling for the withdrawal of Bill C-2.” Notably, this bill would make the acquisition of refugee status more difficult for those seeking it in Canada.

“Disability justice is inseparable from housing justice, as disabled folks are disproportionately impacted by the housing crisis, particularly those living at the intersection of other marginalized identities.” — Vancouver Tenants Union

Next, the VTU voted yes to join the steering committee of the National Tenant Organizing Fund, “a new national fund that supports tenant organizing across Canada.” Specifically, the steering committee “makes decisions about how the money is shared between unions.” The motion passed with the option to part ways if the VTU deemed the endeavour to be at odds with the organization’s values at any point.

The final proposal, titled “Motion to Adopt Accessibility Standards for the VTU,” aimed to make the union open and approachable for all. The broad focus was to honour that “disability justice is inseparable from housing justice, as disabled folks are disproportionately impacted by the housing crisis, particularly those living at the intersection of other marginalized identities who face compounded barriers in accessing housing that meets their needs.” The motion incurred several edits, including an amendment to one point and a removal of two others, before passing. Ultimately, the amendment stated that the group “will continue to develop an Accessibility and Disability Justice Standards and mandate.”

For more information or to join your local VTU chapter, visit vancouvertenantsunion.ca