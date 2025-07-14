The return of the Eastside Arts Festival

By: Katie Walkley, Peak Associate

Sometimes, walking along downtown Vancouver makes me feel like a tourist in my own city, especially as I pass by the many interesting shops, artistic expressions, and the general beauty of the city all around. From July 18 to 27, you can experience that wonderful feeling tenfold at the Eastside Arts Festival at a multitude of Eastside Arts District studios. The variety of workshops, walking tours, and live performances all represent niche aspects of the connection between art, the environment, and Vancouver’s history.

Most workshops vary from an hour and a half to two hours. All of them are beginner-friendly and include activities that you have probably never had the chance to try before. For example, in the “Fun With Fusing” workshop, you can learn glass cutting and pattern formation to make your own tile with the help of an instructor who will fire the kiln for you. Other lessons, such as urban sketching and eco printing, celebrate our city’s relationship with nature. Overall, you will find that every artist leading these workshops is deeply dedicated to their craft while you share in the fun!

If you prefer to observe rather than create, you can find three unique walking tours. The Hogan’s Alley tour is also available as a virtual tour for those who would prefer to learn from the comfort of their home. On the “Not Your Heritage Tour-Whose Streets? Whose Stories?” tour, you will be invited to ask how Vancouver’s nuanced heritage and history live in the present. It emphasizes the experience of culture in daily life while taking a relaxing stroll with other like-minded participants.

Along with these experiences, there will also be live entertainment, including The Dance Deck by the contemporary dance company Belle Spirale Dance Projects, with tickets by donation. A violinist, cellist, and vocalist will accompany the dancers as the production brings together upcoming artists and established creators.

For those who want the most fulfilling experience without hurting their wallet, you can check out a free six-hour outdoor concert at Maclean Park. Vancouver-born musicians performing span genres from cowpunk to surf rock. Meanwhile, you can also explore art activities and refuel at the food trucks showcasing Vancouver’s artistic flair, such as Midnight Joe’s, a vintage-style truck with neon signs serving sloppy joes and cherry pies.

Altogether, every moment of this festival will be a rich immersion into Vancouver’s artistic culture and heritage, as well as a chance to connect with its community. The Eastside Arts Festival will surely reinvigorate your pride for this city.