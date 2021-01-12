What Grinds Our Gears: My butter chicken should have chicken

by Meera Eragoda, Copy Editor

Here’s the thing with Indian food: It’s delicious and I love it. It’s also pretty expensive (at least in Vancouver). If I’m going to pay $16 for a plate of butter chicken, I would love it if there were more than three pieces of meat.

That’s not even an exaggeration. Ok, maybe a little one, but there legitimately aren’t more than five chunks per dish. Over the last few years, the number of actual pieces of meat has been going down but the prices have only been going up. Somehow, Indian restaurants think that substituting meat for sauce makes up for the price.

So now I’m drowning in more sauce than I know what to do with. It completely throws off the ratio of meat to naan, making my meal much more disappointing than it should be.

Vegetarians out there may think this doesn’t affect them, but no one’s safe! They’ve also gotten to the paneer.

Higher prices for less substance — I knew capitalism was bad but did it have to get to my Indian food?