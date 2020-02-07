The Week Ahead in SFU Sports: February 10–16

Just the women’s basketball team will play at home this week.

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

Another busy week for SFU Sports has both basketball teams, the softball team, the men’s wrestling team, the track team, and the hockey team in action. Despite the busy schedule, only the women’s basketball team will play at home as a majority of teams find themselves on road trips before reading break.

Women’s Basketball:

After hosting Central Washington University on February 13, the SFU Women’s Basketball team will take on Northwest Nazarene University on February 15. Both games are at 7 p.m. in the West Gym.

Men’s Basketball:

The men’s basketball team will be in Oregon this week to take on Concordia University on February 13 at 8:30 p.m., and Western Oregon University on February 15 at 2 p.m.

Hockey:

Having now played their final home games of the 2019–20 British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League regular season, the SFU Hockey team will head to Castlegar, BC to take on the Selkirk Saints on February 14–15. Puck drop for both games is 7 p.m.

Track and Field:

The SFU Track team will be in Boston this week to take on Boston University on February 14 and 15.

Softball:

After a successful season opening tournament in Las Vegas in which the team won three of five games, SFU Softball is headed to Tucson, Arizona for another five game tournament that runs from February 14–16.

Men’s Wrestling:

A trip to Forest Grove, Oregon to take on Pacific University on February 16 is the team’s only action this week.