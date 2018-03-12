Must-see events

By: Alex Bloom

Vancouver South African Film Festival

This is a non-profit event, presented in partnership with SFU Woodward’s, and all proceeds go towards Education Without Borders. Taking place between March 23 and 25, the Vancouver South African Film Festival (VSAFF) is a fantastic way to learn about the history, politics, and culture of the country.

While the festival itself is brief, the films are not. There will be features and documentaries on various topics, ranging from 77 to 117 minutes in length. The synopsis for the film An Act of Defiance describes it as a “nail-biting political thriller” taking place during apartheid, The Giant is Falling is an examination of the current political climate in South Africa, and Liyana (a film from Swaziland) is a tale described as “part animated fable, part documentary.” VSAFF’s motto — as displayed on their logo — is “Inspire, Inform, Entertain,” and each film aims to do just that.

All films will be shown at the Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema at the Goldcorp Centre for the Arts,149 West Hastings Street. Festival passes start at $89 and individual film tickets are $15. For more information, visit the VSAFF website.

Reel Causes: #WorthFightingFor

Presented by Reel Causes, Wilderness Committee, and SFU’s Vancity office for community engagement, #WorthFightingFor is a combination of film and dialogue focused on raising awareness about issues concerning the environment. Taking place on March 29 at 7 p.m., two films will be shown: Hunting Giants and Water Warriors.

The first film, Hunting Giants (25 minutes), follows a climber searching for the tallest tree in Canada. Its synopsis describes it as “a cinematic adventure into the old-growth rainforests of British Columbia that asks a question faced by resource communities around the world: extract profit until nothing remains or risk everything in pursuit of a more sustainable future?” The second film, Water Warriors (22 minutes), is about a community’s collective resistance against the oil and natural gas industry. Its synopsis describes it as “[inviting] audiences to contemplate and re-imagine their own possibilities for resistance.” After both film screenings there will be a Q&A period with filmmakers and environmental activists participating.

The screening will take place at the Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema at the Goldcorp Centre for the Arts,149 West Hastings Street. The price for membership and ticket is $10. For more information, visit SFU Woodward’s event page.