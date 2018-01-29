Must-see events

By: Alex Bloom

The Gentlemen Hecklers: The Happening

Eric Fell, Patrick Maliha, and Shaun Stewart make up The Gentlemen Hecklers, a comedy trio that is exactly what it sounds like. Come attend a screening of a movie, M. Night Shyamalan’s The Happening (2008) in this case, while these gents heckle the film — because some movies are far more entertaining with a little commentary to help you appreciate them. Taking place at the Rio Theatre on February 7 from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., this is a true must-see event for any cinephile. Tickets are $12 online, and $14 at the door. More information can be found at the Rio Theatre’s website.

EMMA Talks: Vivek Shraya and Anoushka Ratnarajah

Part of an ongoing series of events, the Engaging Monologues Mutual Aid (EMMA) Talks are — as stated by SFU Woodward’s — designed to “bring important stories by women identified writers, activists, thinkers, storytellers, makers, and doers from the periphery to the public.” As listed on the event page, the evening will include a reception, talks by writer-facilitator Vivek Shraya (author of She of the Mountains) as well as artist-organizer Anoushka Ratnarajah (co-artistic director at Out On Screen among other roles), and a short “social gathering” at the end. Alcohol will be sold on the premises. This EMMA Talks instalment will take place at the Goldcorp Centre for the Arts’ Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre on February 8. Reception begins at 6 p.m. and talks begin at exactly 7 p.m. More information on the speakers can be found on the SFU Woodward’s website.