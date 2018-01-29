Sightseeing on the 144 SFU/Metrotown

Thirteen less-than-iconic sights to look out for on your next bus ride to or from Metrotown!

The Simon Fraser University sign that is lit up 24/7

Knowledge. Discovery. New acquaintances. Crippling Debt. A large grey structure atop a foggy mountain.

At least a dozen real estate agent ads on trash cans or bus stop benches





All are similarly structured: a clean-cut photo, a red or blue border, and a slogan promising to sell your house for top dollar, and really quickly. See how many you can count! (I got 12).

A house with their Christmas lights still up and lit

Someone needs to explain to me why people feel they should keep their Christmas lights up and lit past the end of December — never mind into the end of January. It’s a cute reminder that Christmas is totally gone and midterms are coming up.

An express fitness centre along Kensington

A facility specifically placed in your sight to make you feel guilty about never going to the gym. Slogans about how quick and easy it would be to work out just deepen your guilt further.

Exactly two Tim Hortons

Thankfully, you have two chances to get a coffee or a box of Timbits before you

continue your journey.



A group of teenagers you’re intimidated by for some reason hovering nearby, but not at, the Burnaby City Hall bus stop





They’re not actually doing anything wrong… it’s just something about the fact that their hang out destination is a bus stop at night.

Burnaby City Hall



A good place to learn about bylaws or apply for a building permit.

8.Two stops that are both called “Canada Way”



And they say Canadians aren’t that patriotic! To be honest, though, it’s kind of confusing if you’re trying to figure out which one is your stop . . .

A dollar store



Juuuuuuust in case you missed the Tim Hortons and need a snack before/after/during

class. A shop near Canada Way where the storefront lights are all mostly out . . .



. . . So all you can see are flickering opening hours and an advertisement saying they provide one week of trial classes for $10. What type of classes? When? And really only $10?

A dirty BLOCK WATCH AREA sign

The sign warns that if you’re acting suspicious Block Watch might find you and . . . do something?

The forestry around Deer Lake and Burnaby Lake (but neither of the actual lakes)



Does anyone else look out the window and into the forest and trees while bussing past — especially at night? I feel like I’m going to see something terrifying between the trees any day now.

13. Uncle Willy’s: a homestyle buffet near Metrotown

Real talk for a second — if you’re missing home-cooked meals and can only afford one meal a day, go to Uncle Willy’s. You can get some really good cornbread, fries, and gravy . . . plus they have an ice cream machine.