Travel the world through these local restaurants

By: Phone Min Thant, Staff Writer

Amay’s House (Burmese)

3293 Kingsway, Vancouver

Wednesday–Monday 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Amay’s House is one of the only restaurants in the Vancouver area that serves Burmese food, a cuisine best described as a melting pot of Indian and Chinese flavors. The menu is huge and the food is authentic (this is coming from a Burmese). The smell of the charred wok and fish sauce will transport you to the bustling streets of Yangon. My favorite dish is the nan gyi thoke, a dry thick noodle salad topped with fresh vegetables and nuts, also known as royal noodle salad on this menu. For those willing to try something exciting, I always recommend the laphet thoke (pickled tea leaves salad) and the tofu thoke (tofu salad). Served with a bowl of hot jasmine rice, these spicy and tangy salads make for great comfort meals on rainy, colourless winter days. There is also a selection of familiar Indian and Malaysian dishes from the classic biryani to laksa. Plus, you can get a whole meal for less than $16!

La Querida (Mexican)

4500 Kingsway, Burnaby

Wednesday 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Thursday–Sunday 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Located in Crystal Mall, La Querida is the place for anyone looking for a quick and tasty lunch without having to resort to fast food. The hole-in-the-wall location is home to a quaint atmosphere of two-seater wooden tables topped with the smell of freshly-cooked carnitas in the air. If you’re having a hard time deciding what to try, go for the lunch set of four tacos and a drink. There is nothing better than sour, spicy tacos (with huge bowls of sauce) and a glass of refreshing horchata on a winter day.

Gojo Cafe (Ethiopian)

2838 Commercial Dr., Vancouver

Monday–Thursday 4:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Friday–Sunday 12:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Gojo Cafe’s menu is an overwhelming deep-dive into Ethiopian cuisine, but it truly shines in its key wat (stews). As the restaurant has options for individual dishes and combos, it’s perfect for lone foodies or big groups. Groups are better though — who wouldn’t want to share, get a little taste of everything, and find their Ethiopian food fixation for the future? It doesn’t end there. Gojo also has a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony for groups by-request, perfect for fostering face-to-face friendship as it was intended to.

Peaked Pies (Australia)

4114 Hastings St., Burnaby

Sunday–Wednesday 8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Thursday–Saturday 8:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Anyone familiar with the Vancouver food scene has to know Peaked Pies, one of the very few restaurants here serving Aussie cuisine. While you may not find kangaroo steak here, it does host a great variety of Australian pies with both vegetarian and meat options. Located right in front of an R5 bus stop, it is convenient for a quick bite before a lecture or a hearty meal after (this works for both SFU’s Vancouver and Burnaby campuses). Not feeling a heavy meal? Peaked Pies also has sweet pastries and caffeinated drinks. It has always been a spot I hang out at after morning classes at Harbour Centre, both for lunch and studying!

El Inka Latin Deli (Peruvian)

3826 Sunset St., Burnaby

Monday–11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Tuesday–Sunday–11:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in Burnaby, El Inka is the definition of a “hidden gem.” While it specializes in Peruvian tastes, the menu also serves dishes from all around Latin America, including Colombian and El Salvadorian. The mondongo (tripe) soup, a hearty concoction of chorizo, tripe, and chunky vegetables, is a fan favourite. If you’re planning on stopping by, be sure to try their ají de gallina, a creamy chicken stew served with warm rice and crunchy walnuts. Since the restaurant is small and seating is limited, make sure you time your visit well!

Coquette Brasserie (French)

2685 Arbutus St., Vancouver

Monday–Thursday 12:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Friday 12:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Looking for a cute, cozy date spot? Coquette Brasserie has a tiny but delicious menu fit for weekend brunches and candle-light dinners. While my personal favourite is their la morue charbonnière (sea bass with saffron), you simply can’t miss out on their special bison tartare. Pair it up with a glass of wine and experience a unique blend of Canadian and French tastes. Dessert, personally presented by the servers, is the best part of the dining experience. It may seem niche, but not having to worry about ordering dessert from a menu with no pictures is a total plus. For those feeling financially conscious, visit the restaurant during their happy hours (3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.) for discounts and deals.