What Grinds Our Gears: Non-removeable promotional stickers on books

By: Yildiz Subuk, Staff Writer

While it’s important not to judge a book by its cover, the consumer has every right to be upset by non-removeable promotional stickers. These stickers usually advertise an accomplishment the book has achieved, like an award, or a television or film adaptation. The problem is these stickers ruin a perfectly fine book cover by making it look like a cluttered space for advertisements, instead of letting the cover speak for itself.

While they grab one’s attention, there’s other ways to advertise these things. This could include putting the sticker inside the book, having a sign at the bookstore, or a smaller sticker on the spine. Not everything we need to know about a book should be listed in the front. What’s the harm in allowing a clean book cover to exist?

Most books already have the acclaim and accomplishments written inside or on the back of the book, so a sticker on the front page is overkill. Besides, you don’t need a sticker to tell me Dune is a Major Motion Picture. As if I didn’t already know?