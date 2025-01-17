The mind and body are friends, so love them both

By: Yasmin Hassan, Staff Writer

Content warning: brief mentions of mental health issues.

Psychotherapy and physical therapy work great on their own. But wouldn’t it be better if they were used in conjunction, and that was the norm? Many people experience anger, anxiety, depression, and other difficult conditions while rehabilitating or treating physical ailments — psychological support could be a form of preventative care for this. Contrarily, those who struggle with poor mental health should receive the proper psychotherapy and treatment for improving their physical health, like physical therapy, nutrition, and fitness.

There are varying views among health practitioners on the mind-body problem. I’m a firm believer that the mind and body are connected and should work in harmony. Caring for one should inherently involve caring for the other. If the body is in pain, the mind suffers too, often in the form of stress, anxiety, or depression. Conversely, poor mental health can manifest physically through tension, fatigue, or chronic pain. A holistic approach to wellness recognizes this interplay rather than viewing these aspects as separate entities. This is why therapies like massage, physiotherapy, and even practices like yoga or tai chi can play a crucial role in improving mental well-being.

The main concerns here are the stress hormones and neurochemicals in your brain, which affects cognitive processes like your mood, behaviour, and thoughts. Those with mental health issues are more likely to have physical health conditions that affect their ability to function and recover. Conditions like depression, for example, can often cause physical symptoms like fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, or digestive issues. Individuals might experience changes in appetite, sleep disturbances, or a persistent sense of physical heaviness or lethargy. This is often due to the neuro-chemical pathway that depression and physical pain share, both influenced by serotonin and norepinephrine. When there is a chemical imbalance in the brain in the form of depression or anxiety, it often presents itself as emotional and physical pain. This imbalance creates a vicious cycle of suffering where they may be discouraged from seeking help (physical therapy, medication, or doctors visits) or participating in physical activities. By the same token, folks with chronic pain, for example, are more at risk for mental health conditions.

Psychosomatic disorders occur when mental distress creates or permeates physical symptoms of pain, which is exactly why integrated therapy needs to be considered. Like the holistic approach, psychosomatic therapy aims to address illness in various aspects. Therapy may consist of psycho-education, body-focused therapy with relaxation therapy and mindfulness, cognitive–behavioural approaches and activating therapy to name a few.

This issue also highlights another area of systemic inequality for those with a disability or chronic illness who need integrated care; it’s an issue of equity when physical and mental therapies are not offered in tandem with each other. We all should aim to improve our healthcare system by making it more accessible, affordable, impactful, and heavily focused on realistic preventative care. This means prioritizing interventions that address health issues before they become severe, such as promoting routine screenings, encouraging treatments like physiotherapy or massage therapy in collaboration with counselling or psychotherapy. By shifting the focus from reactive treatments to proactive, ongoing care, we help lift the burden on our fragile healthcare system and enhance quality of life.