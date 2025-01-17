How to spend a day at . . . White Rock

By: Amrit Kamaal, Peak Associate, and Izzy Cheung, Arts & Culture Editor

Nestled along Vancouver’s coastline, P’Quals (White Rock) is a staple to visit year-round. With its picturesque scenery, laid-back vibe, and variety of attractions, White Rock offers something for everyone. If you’re planning to spend a day here, here are some must-see places near the beach to add to your list.

No visit to White Rock is complete without taking a stroll on the most iconic feature of the whole beach, the pier. This beloved landmark offers visitors breathtaking views of the city, the surrounding coastlines, and the distant mountains. Whether you’re seeking a leisurely stroll or admiring the local wildlife such as starfish, you’ll find this pier hosts a strong sense of tranquillity.

For a peek at some local talent, check out the White Rock Gallery for picturesque pink and purple paintings of sunsets over mountains. The displays range from depictions of foamy waterfalls to Vancouver’s local scenery such as the Yaletown marina. With more than 40 featured artists, the gallery is your place to admire the local scenery through BC-based brushstrokes.

In the mood for some shareables by the sea? MKR Kitchen & Bar has you covered. Bring your friends or family and grab a $24 MKR sharing platter, a dish that includes momos, pakora, chicken tenders, and onion rings. At Kababji Grill, you can grab a chicken shawarma or an order of grilled chicken shish tawook for $15 and under. They’re the perfect handhelds to bring with you for a beachside picnic.

No day trip is ever complete without a sweet treat. Ricardo’s Kandy Korner carries all sorts of exclusive, limited edition, or discontinued snacks from all over the world. There are some old-school favourites like gummy bears, fizzers, and jawbreakers, and some international goodies such as gummy skittles. If you see any candies or sodas trending on social media, this store definitely carries them. It’s an ideal place to browse for some last-minute picnic snacks to enjoy while watching the trains pass by.

The sweet adventures aren’t over yet, though! A few blocks away is Ricardo’s Ice Cream Shop, owned by the same people behind the Kandy Korner. Carrying over 83 flavours of ice cream and gelato, you’re bound to find a favourite flavour, or even five of them. This fall, they served up rich scoops of salty caramel truffle and mocha almond fudge. Ricardo’s magic is formed in its creativity, catering to all taste palates and sweet tooths, enriching the White Rock experience.