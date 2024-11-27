Food for thought: Momos

By: Zamling Sherpa, Peak Associate

Dumplings, potstickers, perogies, gyozas, mandu . . . there are many variations of a filling stuffed in a dough wrapper. Each culture has its own spin on this type of dish, and the Nepali dish, momos, are no exception.

A staple in Nepali households, momos are best enjoyed in the winter months. The filling of these delicious delicacies differs for each person. However, its base is usually some type of ground meat with onions, ginger, vegetable oil, salt, garlic, and Nepali seasonings all wrapped in a flour dough wrapper. What differentiates this from other dumplings around the world is the chutney it is paired with. Once again varying per person, the chutney is usually tomato based, filled with red chillies, salt, sugar, and garlic. The spice from the sauce adds a kick to the taste of the momo, creating the perfect balance of savoury, spicy, and sweet goodness in your mouth.

There are multiple stories as to how momos emerged. One consistent component is the involvement of Tibetan people. Some say Newari merchants brought the dish to Nepal while travelling from Tibet; however, others believe that a “Nepalese princess, who was married to a Tibetan king,” brought the dish from her country to his.

Though its origin is up in the air, the feelings momos create for Nepali people are straightforward. Momos foster nostalgia, familiarity, and love. Since they take so much work to make, families usually gather around a table, with everyone participating in its production. Gossip is shared, funny stories are narrated, and memories are created. What makes this so special is that the momos are usually made and eaten simultaneously. You finish making one batch, eat it, then repeat. I can’t tell you why or how, but for some reason this process makes the momos taste so much better than if they were prepared all at once. Perhaps it’s the time being spent with your family that enhances the flavour, or the distance in time between eating so your stomach has time to digest the food. Either way, this process makes the momos taste that much better!

Momos are greatly loved in Nepal for reasons beyond their taste and the feelings they create. These flavorful, bite-sized delights are extremely versatile. They can be steamed, pan-fried, deep-fried, served in soup, and more. A reason for its versatility is how they’re stored. Because they take so much work to make, momos are made in big batches, and then stored in the freezer for the future. This prevents them from going bad and gives people time to decide how they want this dish to be prepared.

The idea of momos relates to a feeling of nostalgia for me. As a kid coming home from my after-school programs on a dreadful rainy day, I would be hit in the face with the fog from the steamers cooking the momos, wafting in the garlic-filled air. My mom would always make these delicacies on days that were cold and gloomy, almost like she was trying to lift up our spirits through these flavour-filled goodies.

I think it’s beautiful how different cultures have their own take on a dish, and how they can differ so drastically both aesthetically and tastewise! It’s through food that we realize how much more similar we are than we originally thought.