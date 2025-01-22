Don’t give up on seasonal produce

By: Yasmin Hassan, Staff Writer

Seasonal eating entails consuming foods that are naturally grown and harvested during their peak season in a specific region. This approach to food emphasizes eating ripe, locally sourced produce, which is often better for the environment and for your appetite! While globalized farming has accustomed us to the convenience of accessing any produce year round, buying imported goods comes at the expense of nutrition, flavour, and environmental health.

Imported produce emits large amounts of carbon emissions due to the long distance transportation and special care for storage that it most often needs. As Agriculture Canada reports, “In 2019, the top five agri-food and seafood suppliers to Canada represented $40.3 billion or 77.3% of total imports.” In Metro Vancouver, trucks usually are the preferred mode of transport, though Canada as a whole generally relies on cargo planes and container ships. Worldwide, 36% of carbon emissions come from transportation of fruits and vegetables alone. We are blessed to have a taste of imports from all over the world on the west coast, but we often take for granted what we already have growing right under our noses. Buying from local farmers right here in BC creates a sustainable food system by supporting them and, in turn, consuming the freshest produce.

Locally sourced, seasonal produce is fresher, tastier, and more nutrient dense than imported goods. A meal that comes to mind is the Three Sisters soup, which combines squash, beans, and corn. It’s filled with everything you need during these colder months, tied directly to the land we inhabit, and it is so delicious! The “Three Sisters” originate from Indigenous cultures of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy composed of the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora Nations, who used this companion planting method for centuries. Corn provides structure for beans to climb, beans enrich the soil with nitrogen, and squash covers the ground to retain moisture. As the seasons and weather changes, so do the needs of our body. There are so many ingredients that can provide essential nutrients to your body while still being kind to the land it comes from.

Shopping locally isn’t without its challenges. Prices for some local products can be higher, and access to fresh, seasonal produce might be limited depending on where you live. It’s one thing to urge people to eat locally, but realistically it is a privilege that many don’t get. Regardless of its source, fresh produce is still an integral part of keeping good health. Dietary restrictions can add complexity, and many people feel unsure where to start due to a lack of knowledge or unfamiliarity with seasonal options. Groups like Embark Sustainability, an SFU-based student-led non-profit, rescue produce that would be discarded by grocers and redistribute it to students for free or by donation, providing an accessible option. They also have a free community kitchen to facilitate cooking meals “through the lens of justice, culture, and shared experience.”

To embrace seasonal eating, start by identifying what’s in season in your area. In Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, look for produce like berries in the summer, apples and squash in the fall, and hardy greens in the winter. Farmers’ markets are a great place to find local produce with famous options like the Shaxshax-nmi (Trout Lake) and Kitsilano farmers’ markets, but also the North Shore and Fraser Valley locations. Right now, the Kitsilano and Riley Park locations are open for the winter season! To preserve your seasonal bounty, try freezing, canning, or dehydrating fruits and vegetables, or store them in cool, dark places to extend their freshness.