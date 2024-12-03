SFU sets Global Institute for Agritech in motion

By: Sofia Chassomeris, News Writer

In early November, SFU established its latest research institute, the Global Institute for Agritech (GIA), to “seek innovative solutions” for agricultural development and food security amid the climate crisis. The GIA aims to “conduct cutting-edge research on innovative agritech solutions” to “foster a more resilient agricultural future.”

Food insecurity has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of Canadians were reported to have visited food banks in 2024, which can be credited to increased housing and grocery prices across the country. Food Banks Canada reported over two million visits to food banks in March 2024, nearly doubling the monthly visits reported five years prior in March 2019.

The UN’s second sustainable development goal, zero hunger, highlights “the persistent surge in hunger and food insecurity” worldwide and the need for “immediate attention and coordinated global efforts.” The UN stated that investment in “sustainable agricultural practices” and research is part of the resolution to “reduce and mitigate the impact of conflict and the pandemic on global nutrition and food security.”

The GIA’s research includes the integration of technology like artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor plant health “under various irrigation levels” and enhance “water usage.” Specifically, the institute’s research aims to pioneer technologies that pave “the way for more resilient and sustainable agricultural practices.” Jim Mattsson, GIA associate director and SFU biological sciences professor, said the institute “provides research and expertise ranging from energy savings to robotics to precision breeding of local crops.” The GIA has “13 SFU researchers from across seven faculties” and “advisory council members” from partnered universities and government on its team. This includes members from the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and “First Nations relations advisor, Agrotek.”

The institute will also partner with Aga Khan University in Tanzania, Wageningen University & Research in The Netherlands, and the Association of Pacific Rim Universities, which is a global “network of leading universities” that “brings together thought leaders, researchers, and policy-makers” to create “solutions to the challenges of the 21st century.” With multiple international partners, the GIA aims to propagate “an ecosystem that promotes knowledge sharing and the practical application of research.” The GIA also aims to have a “webinar series, graduate student training programs, and global outreach efforts” that address “pressing local climate challenges” such as droughts, floods, or fluctuating temperatures.

Tammara Soma, associate director of the GIA and associate professor of resource and environmental management at SFU, explained why the institute is unique in an interview with Education News Canada: “It will train the next generation of agrifood innovators who are in tune with community needs, are adaptable to changing circumstances on the ground, who think systematically, and can harness the power of technology to develop an equitable and sustainable food system for all.”