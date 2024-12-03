The past, present, and future of Transgender Day of Remembrance

By: Yasmin Hassan, Staff Writer

Content warning: mentions of transphobia, violence, and murder.

Honouring the past

Though November 20 — Transgender Day of Remembrance — will have passed by the time this article comes out, the weight of the day has not. In 1998 Rita Hester, a Black trans woman from Massachusetts, was murdered in her own apartment; Hester’s case remains unsolved to this day. This horrific tragedy gave rise to the day of vigil for those who lost their lives to anti-trans violence and homicide. Anti-trans hate persists. Earlier this year, Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old non-binary youth from Oklahoma lost their life at the hands of targeted bullying from other students. This kind of hatred is “peddled by State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Chaya Raichik (Libs of TikTok) and extremist state legislators.” This year, as of the writing of this article, “350 trans and gender diverse people were reported murdered,” an increase from last year’s total of 321, as reported in the Trans Murder Monitoring project by Trans Europe and Central Asia (TGEU).

Canada and BC aren’t free from anti-trans violence. Back in 2003 Shelby Tracy Tom, a trans sex worker and graduate from SFU, was murdered in North Vancouver. While advocates classified her case as a hate crime, BC Supreme Court Justice Patrick Dohm ruled against the designation in 2005. Sadly, Tom hasn’t been the only trans individual murdered in BC’s recent history. In 2012, 26-year-old BC resident January Marie Lapuz was murdered over “an argument over payment for a sexual encounter.” Lapuz “lost her job due to her gender transition” and was in an extremely vulnerable state, engaging in sex work to pay for basic necessities like food and clothing. Her death is tragically one of many. Trans folks, especially trans women, are often left with few viable career options due to systemic, institutional, and interpersonal discrimination, leading many towards sex work — a profession that TGEU reports as being “the most targeted group of all known occupations.” Anti-trans violence has, and continues to be, underreported in the media and in education, which obscures the alarming rate of harm done to the community and its members. Moreover, trans folks are subject to losing their jobs and housing just for coming out. Advocating for basic rights in a society that still presents structural challenges, prejudices, and real danger is a kind that cannot be overlooked or brushed aside.

To Rita Hester, Shelby Tracy Tom, January Marie Lapuz, Nex Benedict, and all those whose lives have been lost to violence, the named and the unnamed, those whose stories remind us of the urgent need for change. We honour you and remember you. Your resilience, courage, and humanity will not only not be forgotten, but will fuel the fight for present and future generations.

Celebrating the present

Despite the challenges that trans folks face to live authentically, 2SLGBTQIA+ communities in so-called Vancouver and Canada continue to thrive through the hard work of activists, artists, creatives, and organizations committed to promoting inclusion. Ivan Coyote, raised in Whitehorse, Yukon, is a storyteller and award-winning author who has done an immense amount of work for the queer community by advocating for their rights and sharing personal experiences of their own through art. With various books, films, and stageshows, they continue to create art that explores themes of gender, identity, and social justice. SFU had the privilege of having Coyote as the English department’s writer-in-residence for 2018–2019, and they currently work as Specialist in Inclusion and Creative Expression at Yukon University.

Meanwhile, on the island, the University of Victoria (UVic) houses the world’s largest archive of transgender materials — spanning nearly 1.5 football fields long and containing items from around the world, some dating back over 120 years. This awe-inspiring feat of a collection was founded by PhD Aaron Devor, the world’s first chair in transgender studies at UVic and historian for the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. Dr. Devor has won awards such as the Virginia Prince Pioneer Award, a Canadian Association of University Teachers Equity Award as well awards from UVic “for outstanding community outreach and for advocacy and activism in equity and diversity.” Devor is also the founder and host of the international Moving Trans History Forward conferences that aim to address trans history and important issues that exist today. What sets these conferences apart is their focus on inclusivity beyond academia — many different groups, from the general public, to artists, family members, allies, and more can share their experiences, learn from others, and grow with awareness and motivation for a better future. Meanwhile, here at SFU, we have our own student society that supports the 2SLGBTQIA+ community: Out On Campus. They offer resources for learning about 2SLGBTQIA+ history and culture, as well as support for physical, mental, and sexual health.

“We must ensure history stops repeating itself — losing lives because of someone’s gender or identity is unacceptable, especially in a country that prides itself on inclusivity and diversity”

Another key organization that formed in 1979 as a culmination of local organizations and businesses is QMUNITY. This non-profit organization is “BC’s queer, trans, and Two-Spirit resource centre,” following their three pillars of support, connection, and leadership. They offer support services such as low-cost counseling, access to gender-affirming chestwear, and youth one-on-one peer support — which are drop-ins designed to let youth “hang out and seek support.” QMUNITY also allows space for inclusivity and connection through peer-facilitated support groups, special events (i.e. fundraisers, events for seniors and youth), and volunteer opportunities. Furthermore, they offer inclusivity training and workshops, educational resources, and consulting services for people to extend their understanding of the community further. We also have Trans Care BC and Trans Rights BC. Trans Rights BC is a project looking to “disseminate human rights information that is accurate, accessible, and relevant” for trans and gender-diverse individuals in BC. Similarly, Trans Care BC aims to ensure “trans, Two-Spirit, and non-binary people get the care they need when and where they need it.”

To Ivan Coyote, Aaron Devor, the folks at QMUNITY, Trans Care BC, Trans Rights BC, Out On Campus, and everyone tirelessly working to build a more and equitable world: your dedication and resilience not only ensure the voices of the trans community are heard, but preserved. The future is brighter for generations to come thanks to your efforts.

Shaping the future

Despite all the progress and community building, there’s still more work to be done to ensure the safety and livelihood of trans and gender-diverse folks. From Trans Rights BC and Trans Care BC to the Catherine White Holman Wellness Centre and QMUNITY, countless movements and organizations are supporting trans and gender-diverse folks — and you can contribute to ensure their continued impact on the community. Trans Rights BC has a module that focuses on taking action, including a self advocacy guide, resources, and an allying module.

Moving forward, it’s essential to centre and amplify trans and gender-diverse voices, ensuring their lived experiences lead the conversation and drive meaningful change. We must ensure history stops repeating itself — losing lives because of someone’s gender or identity is unacceptable, especially in a country that prides itself on inclusivity and diversity. Despite “reforms aimed at enhancing the legal protection and recognition of trans, Two-Spirit, and non-binary people,” access to these protections remains inconsistent. This lack of access has far-reaching consequences, affecting employment opportunities, exposure to violence and other forms of abuse, and access to healthcare among more. Significant healthcare disparities affecting 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals in so-called Canada persist, with challenges including discrimination, limited access to care, and inadequate education and training for health care professionals. Addressing these disparities requires action at multiple levels, including individual advocacy and an overall system change. Provincial and federal governments play an important role in establishing and protecting 2SLGBTQIA+ rights. However, this process starts with us — learning how each of the parties plans to represent 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, keeping tabs on current news, and casting our votes. The BC government offers a resource list covering education, health, housing, changing one’s ID, legal aid, and more.

And finally, to all of you: the road ahead demands collective action and unwavering commitment to justice and equity for trans and gender-diverse individuals. Together, we can ensure that progress continues, systemic inequities are addressed, and governments are held accountable. No one will be left behind in the fight for true inclusion.